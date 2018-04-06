Weekly briefs

Four people have been declared dead after the marine helicopter that they were flying on crashed in Southern California on Tuesday night. The incident happened during a routine training session about 10 miles from the Mexican border at about 5:30 p.m.

The Trump Administration is working on an approval to send national guards to the southern part of the border while migrants travel through Mexico to prevent them from crossing. President Trump says that action must be taken to protect the southern border.

Facebook now claims that Cambridge Analytica did not just access the information of 50 million Facebook users, but 87 million instead. Android users have also shared their upsetting thoughts on the fact that the messenger app gives Facebook access to conversations whether they are typed or on voice.

Supervisors have approved the renaming of San Francisco International Airport terminal after LGBT community icon Harvey Milk paying homage to San Francisco’s LGBTQ culture. 2018 marks the 40th anniversary of his swearing into the Board of Supervisors and his death.