Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

A San Bruno native and well-loved Skyline College engineer passed away this past Dec. 8th, 2017 due to heart failure.

Robert Spacher (Bob), a Crestmoor High School graduate, served as a Maintenance Engineer who maintained and repaired building equipment and vehicles on campus for over 27 years. To celebrate the life, he lived and shared, a “Celebration of Life Service” was held at Skyline College on Jan. 8th.

He was a caring person who was always willing to help others John Doctor mentioned who is the Facilities Manager of Skyline College. He was known to be fond of refurbishing old appliances and giving them to the less fortunate.

“He enjoyed and loved working with his hands, fixing all sorts of things,” Doctor said. “Bob could work on cars to air conditioning units to electrical systems.”

David McCargar, a Utility Engineer who worked with Spacher for 15 years, described him as a family oriented man. Spacher was also known to go the extra mile for those he cared for even at his own expense.

“I admired his devotion to his wife and daughter,” McCargar said. “Everything he did was for his family and their future.”

McCargar, who started as a groundskeeper at Skyline, says Spacher is the reason he is a Utility Engineer at Skyline today. Spacher supported and encouraged McCargar to become an Engineer. A job he enjoys very much.

“Spacher was a reminder to be good to your family and friends because you never know how long they’ll be around in your life,” McCargar reflected.

Vinesh (Vinny) Samujh, a custodian who’s known and worked with Spacher for 28 years said he was the kind of man who wasn’t a purely a co-worker, but family.

“He was a blessing to those around him,” Samujh said.

Kamla Bucceri, a Multimedia Technician, said Spacher was like a brother to her. He was the kind of guy one felt lucky to know.

“Nicest man I have ever known,” Bucceri said. “He went out of his way to help faculty, staff, students and the community,” she said. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

As a universal thought when remembering Spacher, he filled the hallways with smiles and warmth.

“Bob was an extremely valued member of our SMCCCD Facilities Family and to Skyline College,” Doctor expressed.