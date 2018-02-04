The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Campus News, News

Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

Maitri Desai, Opinions EditorFebruary 4, 2018 • 42 viewsLeave a Comment

From www.Legacy.com

From www.Legacy.com

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A San Bruno native and well-loved Skyline College engineer passed away this past Dec. 8th, 2017 due to heart failure.

Robert Spacher (Bob), a Crestmoor High School graduate, served as a Maintenance Engineer who maintained and repaired building equipment and vehicles on campus for over 27 years. To celebrate the life, he lived and shared, a “Celebration of Life Service” was held at Skyline College on Jan. 8th.

He was a caring person who was always willing to help others John Doctor mentioned who is the Facilities Manager of Skyline College. He was known to be fond of refurbishing old appliances and giving them to the less fortunate.

“He enjoyed and loved working with his hands, fixing all sorts of things,” Doctor said. “Bob could work on cars to air conditioning units to electrical systems.”

David McCargar, a Utility Engineer who worked with Spacher for 15 years, described him as a family oriented man. Spacher was also known to go the extra mile for those he cared for even at his own expense.

“I admired his devotion to his wife and daughter,” McCargar said. “Everything he did was for his family and their future.”

McCargar, who started as a groundskeeper at Skyline, says Spacher is the reason he is a Utility Engineer at Skyline today. Spacher supported and encouraged McCargar to become an Engineer. A job he enjoys very much.

“Spacher was a reminder to be good to your family and friends because you never know how long they’ll be around in your life,” McCargar reflected.

Vinesh (Vinny) Samujh, a custodian who’s known and worked with Spacher for 28 years said he was the kind of man who wasn’t a purely a co-worker, but family.

“He was a blessing to those around him,” Samujh said.

Kamla Bucceri, a Multimedia Technician, said Spacher was like a brother to her. He was the kind of guy one felt lucky to know.

“Nicest man I have ever known,” Bucceri said. “He went out of his way to help faculty, staff, students and the community,” she said. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

As a universal thought when remembering Spacher, he filled the hallways with smiles and warmth.

“Bob was an extremely valued member of our SMCCCD Facilities Family and to Skyline College,” Doctor expressed.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Campus News

New Law, Same Rules
New Law, Same Rules
Skyline College NOVA Works program staff member profile: Richard Saroyan learns to run with the wind
Skyline College NOVA Works program staff member profile: Richard Saroyan learns to run with the wind
Libraries get an upgrade
Libraries get an upgrade
Skyline graduates to a new recycling program
Skyline graduates to a new recycling program
UC Workshop readies students for transfer

“Numbers do not encapsulate the whole of who you are as a human being,” Chanel Daniels said, an adjunct English professor affiliated with TriO Stu...

Other stories filed under News

New Law, Same Rules
New Law, Same Rules
Your internet is in danger
Your internet is in danger
Facebook AI helps save lives
Facebook AI helps save lives
Skyline College NOVA Works program staff member profile: Richard Saroyan learns to run with the wind
Skyline College NOVA Works program staff member profile: Richard Saroyan learns to run with the wind
The truth about fake news
The truth about fake news
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

    Campus News

    New Law, Same Rules

  • Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

    Artistic license

    Two types of people

  • Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

    News

    Your internet is in danger

  • Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

    News

    Facebook AI helps save lives

  • Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

    Editorial

    Editorial: Higher education under attack with new legislation

  • Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

    NEWSLETTER

    Don’t tax me for my period

  • Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

    NEWSLETTER

    Christmas: Toys vs Tablets

  • Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

    Arts

    A piece of Teotihuacan in San Francisco

  • Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

    Features

    Winter fashion: Fresh, Fly and Cozy

  • Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer

    Basketball

    Skyline College dominates Galivan College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Skyline celebrates life of longtime engineer