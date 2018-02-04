New Law, Same Rules

Marijuana use on campus has always been prohibited, but many wonder if that will change following the recent legalization of cannabis.

A new law has recently come in to place stating that the recreational use of the marijuana will become legal for those 21 and over. This has brought on the question of whether or not recreational smoking or methods of consumption such as edibles will be allowed on campus.

The answer is no, according to director of community relations and marketing, Cherie Colin. Public Safety Captain Jim Vangele was contacted regarding the topic but was unable to provide a statement.

The rule remains the same due to the student code of conduct, number 20. The code states that a student can not be under the influence of any controlled substance or intoxicant, and this includes use with a medical marijuana card. State law itself dictates that recreational use of marijuana is to be done within a home or licensed establishment.

There is no training for faculty on how to recognize the signs of a student possibly being under the influence, so use is determined by the observance of erratic behavior or visible use. Consequences could range from being asked to put out a joint or to step out of the classroom to interference of a public safety officer, to a formal process that takes place in serious violation of the code of conduct. However, the course of action is largely decided by the professor themselves or whether or not it is a repeat offense.

“If there is concerning behavior our faculty are always encouraged to just take a moment and see how that student is doing because that’s really our number one concern,” Colin said. “That our students’ are okay, that they’re staying in school, everything is alright at home or whatever their situation may be just to make sure their successful in school.”

Reactions to the kept rule vary among students. Skyline student Arnold Ivan Paragas agrees with school policy, and believes some students may not be able to handle being high on campus.

“I think students would abuse that power, or just abuse the flower itself,” Paragas said. “And it would also disturb people who don’t smoke.”

Paragas explains that other students may be bothered by the smell of marijuana on smokers and the students might not be as attentive in class.

Some students, such as Skyline student Daniel Katout, feels that the use of marijuana should be allowed in designated areas with the possession of a medical card.

“I think that if someone has their medical card, and they need weed to get through their day, I think they should be allowed to smoke weed in the designated smoking zones,” Katout said. “I’m a better student when I’m stoned.”

Katout explains that while high he becomes more focused and more easily absorbs information in lectures. If he has too much, he doesn’t do well, but with the right amount he is better in class.

Other students, like Ahmed Fara, are indifferent as to whether marijuana is allowed on campus.

“I don’t care if people smoke on campus or not,” said Fara. “If you want to do it, you should do it. Just don’t let it affect you and your classwork.”

So far, it seems the rules on marijuana are here to stay, and this goes for UCs as well. The office of the President for the University of California has not changed its rules regarding marijuana since proposition 64 was passed. Marijuana remains prohibited on all University property and University events, except for approved academic research purposes.

In a similar response, the California State Universities and the Los Rios Community College District in the Sacramento-area have also opted for keeping the same marijuana policies, according to Sacramento Bee reporter Cassie Dickman. These schools’ decision to keep the current policy in place is a result of marijuana still being federally illegal, and since they still receive federal funding, they are required to comply with these laws or risk losing those funds. Whether the rules will change as marijuana becomes increasingly normalized is still unclear until other laws are passed.