The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Campus News, News

Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

Cristina Macz, TSV Staff WriterOctober 27, 2017 • 43 viewsLeave a Comment

The+Veterans+Resource+Center+at+Skyline+College.+Photo+credit%3A+Mark+David+Magat
The Veterans Resource Center at Skyline College. Photo credit: Mark David Magat

The Veterans Resource Center at Skyline College. Photo credit: Mark David Magat

The Veterans Resource Center at Skyline College. Photo credit: Mark David Magat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






New college students approach many difficulties, but for student veterans, this transition is filled with different, and more complex hardships.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) website stated that in 2013 there were 1 million student veterans using their GI bill to advance their education. That number was expected to increase by 20 percent in the next few years.

After four years of serving in the U.S. Army, Rudy Ferrer, left his combat boots for his textbooks to become a Skyline student. This is a common decision for student-veterans with the VA estimating that 80 percent of student vets attend public colleges.

“As a kid, getting out of high school and joining the military, taught me how to take care of myself independently and organize myself,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer wanted to go to college and apply his skills to the “outside world” as he furthered his education and earned a degree.

In his time in the Army, Ferrer learned skills which would follow him to his civilian and student life. He learned independence and discipline but he also the significance of bonding with others.

“You..miss the comrades, the people you were with for a long time,” Ferrer said. “You build a strong bond, a relationship.”

Despite this, Ferrer felt his transition was rather smooth, due to taking advantage of required programs which offer career assistance and provide information about transferring such as the Transition Assistance Program, and Soldier for Life.

These same programs showed Ferrer how to navigate school sites to find more information about the resources available at campuses for veterans, which is how he discovered the Veterans Resource Center on the Skyline campus.

Like Ferrer, Christopher J. Smith, who served in the U.S Marine Corps for four years, learned skills he would use as a Skyline student. This included perseverance, self-determination, as well as problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.

Also similar to Ferrer, Smith felt leaving the military was an easy thing to do. However, the transition into the real world was on the tougher side.

“I didn’t know how to really talk to people, being my vocabulary was pretty vulgar and upfront,” Smith said. “Going from being around Marines all day to civilians was very different and took some time adjusting.”

Through the Veterans Resource Center, veterans and service members are connected to resources that range from housing arrangements to information for educational benefits, health benefits, and employment assistance.

Some of the educational benefits consist of being provided with more information about what classes to take, as well as being connected with counselors. The Veterans Resource Center, connects students with employment opportunities as well as readiness essentials for transferring to colleges.

The lounge area at the center promotes community by allowing people to socialize as well as providing a study space, computers, and printers. This a great opportunity for student-veterans to interact with one another and find commonalities. With most student-veterans being between the ages of 24 and 40, the age gap between them and traditional college students can cause a disconnect.

The staff in The Veterans Resource Center are aware of the challenges this transition can present. While the difficulties may not be present for everyone, they want students to know they do not stand alone.

Gina Ciardella, the Program Services Coordinator, for the Skyline Veterans Resource Center is there to provide support to these students.

“I feel with my role here, I am able to give back to our veteran community, which is near and dear to my heart,” Ciardella said.

The staff is also learning, and adjusting to what the students need. The student veterans provide feedback, which allow room for growth and improvement with the services, and classes offered.

“51.7 percent of student-veterans complete their degree or certificate in four to five years” the VA estimates. The VA says this rate is similar to other students.

“My favorite part is that every day is different,” Ciardella Said. “There’s always opportunities to learn from our students.”

The Veterans Resource Center is located in Building 2, Room 2350.

They are open M-Th 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. They can also be reached at [email protected]

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Campus News

Groundbreaking for Skyline’s Environmental Science Building
Groundbreaking for Skyline’s Environmental Science Building
Locals respond to decision on DACA
Locals respond to decision on DACA
Legal center advocates for civil justice on campus

At the peak of vulnerability, the Community Legal Clinic strives to provide access to civil justice by instilling hope in the hearts of those in need....

Developments cause chaos on campus
Developments cause chaos on campus
Black Lives Gray Matter series “Turns mourning into a movement”

The Black Lives, Gray Matter Symposium series is an assembly hosted at at community areas and universities with the goal to bring together local membe...

Other stories filed under News

Undetermined cause of fire worries Santa Cruz residents
Undetermined cause of fire worries Santa Cruz residents
I pledge allegiance to the AR
I pledge allegiance to the AR
BART police to increase presence at stations

Some BART riders, especially people of color (P.O.C) feel uncomfortable with the implementation of a new plan that would increase police presence in...

Deadly wildfire brushing up smoke and death
Deadly wildfire brushing up smoke and death
Concerns arise over music festival shooting

The deadliest mass shooting in modern US history was carried out by Stephen Paddock in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, Oct. 1. As of the publication o...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

    News

    Undetermined cause of fire worries Santa Cruz residents

  • Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

    Opinions

    Halloween ain’t Cheap Thrills

  • Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

    Editorial

    Hands off my Birth Control

  • Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

    Features

    Stow Lake: The legend of the Lady in White

  • Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

    Focal Point

    Creepypasta’s creepiest

  • Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

    Features

    It’s the great pumpkin, Half Moon Bay!

  • Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

    Men's Soccer

    Trojans defeat the undefeated

  • Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

    Features

    Bob’s Pumpkin Farm – a quintessential autumn coastal experience

  • Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

    Features

    Mental health awareness among community college students

  • Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust

    Features

    FabLab at Skyline College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Veterans Resource Center helps students veterans adjust