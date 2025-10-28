Chit-Chat Cafe serves up great views and meals

Lena Hofstrom The pulled pork sandwich with chips and black iced tea, along with books to further enjoy the atmosphere of the cafe.

With a perfect view of the coast and a welcoming atmosphere, Chit-Chat Cafe is a small but cozy place to study, read or catch up with friends. Being one of the last restaurants on the street, this cafe could be easy to miss but definitely worth stopping by. The Cafe is an eight minute drive from Skyline College, located at 5 W Manor Dr in Pacifica, this could be a quick stop before, between, or after classes.

This dog-friendly, quiet corner-cafe offers just what you’d expect: coffee, tea, sandwiches, salads, and a few pastry items to choose from. While pricing wasn’t as great of a deal as one might hope, it is about what you expect when going out for a meal: about $20 for a drink and a sandwich.

After ordering and picking a seat, the wait was not long at all. The black iced tea was pretty standard, not standing out too much compared to other places. The pulled pork sandwich, however, did feel more fresh with a homemade feeling that matched the overall vibe of the cafe.

Although I didn’t try them myself, over the course of my stay at Chit-Chat Cafe I saw multiple people ordering salads, and the portions seemed very generous. All meal options came with the possibility of leftovers to enjoy as a second meal.

What truly makes this place stand out is the environment. The interior of Chit-Chat cafe feels homey and comfortable. Decorated with different style chairs, lamps, and pictures making it feel like a home full of antique or thrifted items, giving it a classic lived-in feeling. With comfortable sofa chairs and benches and a ton of throw pillows, this creates a great setting to post up for a while to relax or get some work done. The customers who were present were clearly taking advantage of this set up, which could lead you to enjoy the quiet company of others while you visit. The workers were very friendly, ready to help, and quick with their service.

All in all, Chit-Chat Cafe is definitely a place worth checking out and, with its tasty food and warm atmosphere, might even lead you to become a frequent customer.