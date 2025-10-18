Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ delivers fun and glamor

Mary Keile Photo of Taylor Swift courtesy of Creative Commons with the name of her new album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl,” was pretty good. It was not what I expected; her music was so fun to me that I couldn’t stop listening to it for a while because of her vocals, sounds, and lyric abilities being so enjoyable. The album makes you want to keep singing and jamming into this era of her music.

I have always loved Swift’s music because her music has always had fun melodies in her lyrics and sounds that make you move. Every song Swift sings has something different that makes you feel emotion based on what it’s about, and you can’t help but sing along with her music because it’s so good.

Swift wrote the album during her time performing her Eras tour in 2024, flying to Sweden back and forth, working with producers Max Martin and Shellback for the first time since “Reputation” in 2017. “The Life of a Showgirl” is about many aspects of Swift’s life, including her love life with her fiancé, professional American football player Travis Kelce. The album blends upbeat pop and soft rock songs, and has themes that feel explicit. It also has new sounds and lyrics that feel refreshing to listen to from Swift and her producers.

The production of each song matches the glamorous photos being shown on music platforms, and it feels like a whole amazing movie is being put together. The style behind each photo feels like you’re watching different scenes in a movie, and I think it is one of Swift’s best works.

My favorite song of the album is the first track, “The Fate of Ophelia.” Right away, the sounds in the beginning hooked me, and I was jamming to it and moving to the beats because it felt so fun to listen to, with upbeat sounds and lyrics. It is a song you want to keep jamming to because it sounds so good. Two other standouts are “Cancelled!” and “Elizabeth Taylor.” Both songs sound similar with a mysterious and dark tone, starting off with a low voice from Swift then getting faster and more exciting; the instruments being used, such as the guitar, beats and violin in “Cancelled!” and the piano sounds in “Elizabeth Taylor” left me in shock. One last song is “Eldest Daughter,” because Swift sings beautifully about a promise for her family or somebody she loves, which left me in chills. It made me love them all so much because they sound very good with different melodies and lyrics that made me like them all, and feel like they were my type of music.

However, two of my least favorite songs were “Honey” and “Wi$h Li$t.” Their sound did not catch my attention like the others did, and they were not my taste of music to listen to.

I think Swift, Martin, and Shellback are all geniuses with the songs they have put out; their songs are well-written with sounds that felt amazing.

Overall, “The Life of a Showgirl” was worth listening to because it was a whole production of good music that makes you want to jam. It stands out from the rest of Swift’s work, because it feels glamorous and poetic. I think everybody who likes Swift or this type of music will enjoy it as much as I did.