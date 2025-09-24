Food review: ‘Pho Huynh Hiep 3’ serves up delicious pho near Skyline

If you’re looking for a great pho place near Skyline College, Kevin’s Noodles, also known as “Pho Huynh Hiep 3,” is a Vietnamese restaurant located at 85 Southgate Ave, Daly City, which is around a five mile drive from Skyline.

“Pho Huynh Hiep 3” serves a variety of meals ranging from noodles to grilled meats, and many other dishes. I ordered well-done brisket noodles named “CHÍN GAU,” which is number twelve in the menu section of Beef Noodle Soup. I also ordered a side of spring rolls, and a fresh lemonade.

The wait wasn’t long, I received my plate around five minutes after I ordered. The “CHÍN GAU” consisted of a large plate of soup noodles accompanied by pieces of brisket, onion and cilantro. A delicious meal mix with flavors of the meat, noodles, plus the hot red sauce, which is optional.

The noodles are the best part of this meal as they are rich in texture and have a tasty flavor. The balance of the spice and delicious noodles made every single mouthful enjoyable, though not perfect. A flavorful, hot meal that will get you full which costs $13.25 is worth giving an eight out of ten. If you want to add more flavor and a little bit of spice I highly recommend the homemade red hot sauce they have at the table.

For a price of $13.25, the shrimp spring rolls accompanied by a tasty peanut sauce did not disappoint; the mixture of sweetness with a touch of saltiness made the spring rolls tastier. Although they were good, it is safe to say that the peanut sauce plays a big role on the spring rolls — I don’t think they would be as good without it.

On top of these delightful meals, the fresh lemonade is rich in a sweet flavor with a tiny hint of sour.

The accessible price makes this place very recommendable as you will have a delicious meal for a low price that will get you full. I would highly recommend “Pho Huynh Hiep 3” as it is a very clean, cheap, friendly place, with a broad menu.