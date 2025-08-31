Conan Gray’s growth meets deep lyricism: ‘Wishbone,’ review

Conan Gray made his first break into the mainstream sound when he released his first album in 2020 titled “Kid Krow” with the song “Heather” going viral on TikTok. In Gray’s 4th studio album, “Wishbone,” released on Aug. 15, he continues to use his good storytelling ability to go through the motions of heartbreak, childhood trauma and self reflection like past albums. Gray’s third album, “Found Heaven,” switched to a more 80’s synth pop sound, and while “Wishbone” sounds more like his first two albums, you can hear some of the 80’s aesthetic carrying over into this record.

Gray starts off the album strong with the song “Actor.” Here, he has a slow, more vocal-focused track that builds during the chorus to a more dense feeling. Gray writes the narrative of heartbreak, with similar topics to previous songs in his discography such as feeling forgotten or used. The mood then switches with the next track, “This Song,” the album’s first single. “This Song” brings in a more upbeat, light and dreamy tone about falling in love. I think these two songs were a good start to the album. Showing a range of emotions to expect throughout the listening experience.

“Nauseous” was a track that stood out to me and would be considered one of my favorites. It speaks on being afraid of love and going for “bad guys” as to not be surprised when things don’t work out. While this song could be glossed over as just another heartbreak song, I think the structure of the song’s build up throughout it conveys a sickening feeling progressing — going along with the title. It also speaks on a deeper level about self worth and toxic traits within himself, leading me to believe this was a very interesting and perfect song to come after “Class Clown,” a slower song that focuses on vocals and storytelling of childhood trauma.

While “Vodka Cranberry,” the second single off the album, blew up on TikTok before its official release and may be considered overplayed now, it remains one of my favorites of the record. It highlights one of the things Gray is really good at, and that’s specific lyricism. Gray writes lines that feel pulled right out of his own situations and experiences, and yet he lays it out in a way that I think most people would be able to apply to their own lives. Gray used this skill all throughout the album, making the record feel very personal.

“Connell” was one of the most personal songs on the record in my opinion. With light guitar and violin to highlight Gray’s unique voice. It sounds like Gray is writing a letter to “Connell” while he reminisces on their past relationship.

“Eleven Eleven,” nearing the end of the record, was another favorite of mine. It showcases a sense of acheful yearning more than some of the other songs, and I think that carries over into the last track of the album, “Care.” Bringing the album to a close with an emotion of deep rooted longing left me wondering how Gray’s next pieces might sound. If he will still be in this place or if the next time we hear from him he will have moved on.

While the record had some tracks that didn’t stand out to me as much on the first listen — “My World,” “Romeo,” and “Sunset Tower” — I definitely think the album is worth a chance, with it showing a range of difficult emotions written in a way I think almost any listener could find a way to relate too.