‘Weapons’ nails storytelling for the horror genre

Zach Cregger’s “Weapons” is a slow-burning horror that transforms the ordinary rhythms of suburban life into something deeply unsettling. Centered on the unexplained disappearance of seventeen third-graders, a layered mystery begins to unravel and is told through multiple shifting perspectives that blur the line between reality and nightmare. Equal parts psychological thriller and surreal fairy tale. This film doesn’t just scare, but it gnaws at you way after the lights come up.

The strength of the film heavily comes from the performances. Julia Garner gives her character Justine almost a quiet intensity, her unease radiates in every glance and hesitation. Josh Brolin anchors the film with a heavy lived-in quality to his role as a father dealing with both grief and desperation.

Then there is Amy Madigan, whose portrayal of Gladys is a standout. She begins as a comforting, grandmotherly figure with disarming sweetness, only to peel back layers to reveal something deeply sinister. Her quietness from the beginning had a shift halfway through the film that sharply shifted the tone from an eerie mystery to a full-blown nightmare.

The structure of “Weapons” is something I left the theater enamored and mesmerized by. The storytelling allowed the film to unfold like a puzzle box, its story fractured across multiple perspectives that gradually circled the same unsettling mystery. Each shift in viewpoint feels both revealing and slightly disorienting, pulling the audience deeper into a world where reality, memory, and nightmare bleed together.

The structure is deliberate in its confusion, echoing the characters’ own unraveling while still keeping the audience off balance. The film’s rhythm is intentionally uneven, shifting between uneasy quietness and jarring bursts of horror.

There are some emotional beats that feel rushed, but I believe the uneven rhythm is intentional in the film. There were times where the emotional scenes felt fleeting, but that brevity added to the uneasiness that we are supposed to feel. Rather than offering steady ground, the story keeps the viewer suspended in uncertainty.

Paired with its dreamlike imagery and surreal shifts, “Weapons” becomes less a straightforward mystery and more of an experience of angst. The film lingers after the credits, not because it answers every question, but because it leaves the audience haunted by what it refuses to fully explain.

Beneath its unsettling surface, “Weapons” is ultimately about the ways people respond when the familiar world slips into chaos. The disappearance of the children is less about the mystery itself and more about how grief, guilt, and fear ripple out through the community. Some characters cling to denial, others to anger, and others invent rituals and explanations to mask their helplessness. The shifting perspectives help address these differences, showing not only how fragile trust can be, but how quickly normal life can fracture.

What stuck to me most was how human the horror felt. The film never relied just on shock value, but instead it chose to embrace its unease in raw emotional truth. And that is what makes it linger on so powerfully. The supernatural elements give it a fairytale quality, but the core of the story feels painfully close to home. “Weapons” is terrifying not only because of what happens, but because of how recognizable the fear beneath it all is.

I admire how Cregger directs with an eye for the uncanny hidden in the ordinary. The way the camera lingers on quiet suburban spaces; the suburbs aren’t filmed as safe, familiar places, but as landscapes where something is always slightly wrong. On a more technical level, “Weapons” thrives on precision. Sound and image in this film together turn comfort into malice. Silence becomes prominent and creates its own sound design, making the smallest noise feel violent.

The climax carries the weight of inevitability. As the final pieces fall into place, there is no comfort in resolution, only the realization that the dread has been leading here all along. The film doesn’t tie off its mystery but instead leaves it jagged, forcing the audience to sit with it uncomfortably.

“Weapons” is definitely not built to be an easy thrill. It needs patience, attention, and a willingness to sit with discomfort. In return, it delivers a horror experience that feels both surreal and unnervingly human. I left the theater curious and strangely moved, reminded of how the best horror experience isn’t just getting scared but also how it stays with you after, and gnaws at you quietly.