From quick shows to long films: what to watch on study breaks

With midterms approaching for some, or having just passed for others, your brain may be in need of a break. Whether you only have 20 minutes, or time for a longer reset — whether you’d want something mindless or something more captivating, here are some shows and movies to enjoy during a study break.

Starting off with something short and funny, both “New Girl” and “Schitt’s Creek” would be a good option. “New Girl” follows Jess, a quirky and passionate teacher who, in need of a new place to stay after a breakup, finds herself living with three guy roommates. “Schitt’s Creek” follows an extremely rich family who loses everything, their only place to go being a small town they bought as a joke. Both shows are around 20 minutes per episode and contain witty humor, quirky and out-there characters with no laugh tracks, making either of them a lighthearted and engaging choice that is easy to jump into.

Another good choice if you’re looking for a quick laugh would be something like “Big Mouth,” an animated show with 20-30 minute episodes with 8 bingeable seasons. It starts off following two middle school boys and their friends as they go through changes and begin growing up. While this show may not be for some with its inappropriate jokes that are best described as “middle school boy humor,” others will find this the perfect laugh to get their mind off of school work.

If you’re looking for a show that’s less plot-heavy and takes less attention, then try something like “The Great British Bakeoff,” a competitive cooking show, or “Glow Up,” a showcase of talented makeup artists who receive prompts and put their all into trying to win contracts. The creativity of the contenders is very eye-catching. While episodes range between 40 minutes to an hour, this would be really easy to jump in and out of, or even have on in the background while you study to make the experience more enjoyable.

Story continues below advertisement

”Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” or “The Truman Show” are both very intriguing movies that will grab your attention. Both starring Jim Carrey, ”Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” shows a couple who go through a procedure to erase each other from their own minds after a breakup while “The Truman Show” follows Truman Burbank while he realizes everyone around him are actors and his whole life has been a TV show. These movies will reel you in with their almost two hours worth of entrancing plot that will make you wonder what happens next and forget about your school work for a bit.