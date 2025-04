Skyline College hosted the 18th Annual Rock The School Bells Hip Hop Conference on Thursday, April 10, which featured interactive workshops such as DJing, beat making, graffiti art, and writing. It also included an awarding ceremony for the Battle of Schools, RTSB Legacy, and scholarships. The event ended with an on-the-spot freestyle face-off between attendees.

Photos: Itzel Quirarte

Caption: Itzel Quirarte and Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu