Brady announces retirement from storied career

The San Mateo native is hanging up his spikes after a historic 22-year run

Brady’s career began when he debuted with the Patriots in 2000.

Tom Brady has announced he is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons. This comes as a shock to many people because just this year, he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

In his 22 seasons in the NFL, Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Breaking: Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/SE16diwgUv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2022

“Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T,” said Marc A. Rivera, a student at Skyline College. “You can never underestimate the G.O.A.T. Brady won seven rings in his 20th career in the NFL with the Buccaneers for their second Lombardi since 2002 with Gruden. It’s surprising that Tom Brady won his seventh ring in his 40s.”

Brady has several accolades that may never be broken in the NFL ever again. We never know if it was too late or too early for his retirement.

“As of right now his decision is a bit confusing because he said he wants to retire, but he wants to stay to get his eight Super Bowl with any team he picks,” Rivera said.

Skyline student Yash Tandel shared his reaction to the announcement of Tom Brady’s retirement.

“I was kind of surprised,” Tandel said. “He is overall well-skilled and has top awareness, which he can use to single-handedly carry the whole team on his back.”

In his first year with the Buccaneers, Brady won the Super Bowl. Brady made the Buccaneers team great with him being the quarterback. This year, which was his second year with the Buccaneers, he fell short of winning his eighth Super Bowl.

“He shouldn’t have retired this early, he still has a few more years in the tank,” Tandel said. “I feel like Tom Brady should sign to play for the 49ers.”

Fans wanted to see new teams rise up and become contenders for the championship, Brady was not allowing them to do so as he dominated every team he played against.

“I would say I was surprised,” said Antonio Lucin, a student at Skyline. “ But also thinking finally because he’s been in the league for a while.”

Lucin shared his thoughts on whether Brady retired too early.

“I don’t think he retired too early. I think he wanted to go out in fame while he could still give it his all,” Lucin said. “Any later he could be more prone to injury.”