Health protocols to know before attending a Bay Area sporting event

Warriors and Sharks are eager to have fans fill stadium for first time in over a year.

The San Jose Sharks and the Golden State Warriors are having their first full capacity games this season, something that hasn’t happened in over 18 months. SAP Center is the home of the Sharks and Chase Center is the home of the Warriors. Both venues hold more than 18,000 seats and every single one is expected to be filled up with fans.

Both venues will still follow COVID-19 protocols and have the same rules. The venues require proof of full vaccination before entry and the second vaccine dose has to be administered two weeks before the event date. Ages 12 or older need to be fully vaccinated while guests 11 years and under don’t need to be vaccinated, but if you’re attending Chase Center, children 11 years and under need to show proof of a negative test 72 hours before the event’s starting time. This does not apply to the Sap Center.

The arenas require a physical copy of a vaccination card or a digital copy on the Health Pass app ––– the latter being easier for a faster entry. On the app, you just put your ID information and a picture of your face. They will then give you a QR code which you will scan before entry and then you’re good to go.

Everyone attending an event would need to wear a mask at all times unless you’re eating or drinking. There are hand sanitizer stations throughout the venues, along with social distance markers on the floor that you can follow for a safer experience.

Both venues encourage people that if they are not feeling well it will be best to stay at home to keep everyone safe.

Chase and SAP center has moved to a cashless environment, moving more toward card kiosks. They allow you to order your food on your own and pay on your own with the kiosks ––– or you can skip this and order your food on the mobile ordering app. Dealing with less cash is safer for employees as well, who wouldn’t have to continuously touch random pieces of money.

I went to Chase Center and SAP Center last week to two sports events and everything that was said on the COVID-19 protocols was enforced.

At SAP Center. I waited in one of two lines to get checked for proof of my vaccination. One line was for your physical vaccination card and the other line was for if you downloaded the clear health pass app.

After they scanned the tickets on my phone and let me in, I noticed the frequent appearance of the hand sanitizer stations and the masked employee. When I arrived at my seat, some people had masks on and some didn’t.

When I went to Chase Center, they also followed the same rules as the SAP Center by checking for my vaccine card or if I had the app.

With new venues such as the Chase Center, there will be learning curves as the season goes on, but overall it was a very safe environment.