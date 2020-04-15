April 15, 2020
The Skyline View | Spring 2020| Issue #6
News
Learning Disability, Resources, Coronavirus, and Accommodations
College Students Reflect Back the Reality of COVID-19 Life From Different Corners of the World
Editorial
The Virtual Campus is Good
Campus News
The Cosmetology/Spa Department Has An Update!
Opinions
Life Under Isolation
Features
The COVID-19 Stories
Focal Point
The Platform Movie Review
SMCCCD Students Celebrate Birthdays Amid Shelter-In-Place Ordinance
Outside is Now Online
Life Remains the Same: The Mindset of an ” Essential” Worker
