Skyline needs to fight for its international students

The Skyline View editorial has no byline because it is the voice of TSV’s editorial staff.

International students come to the United States with hope and excitement for the future an American education will have on their lives. They sign up for high quality education, freedom of speech and security.

They did not sign up for the uncertainty that is plaguing the American political landscape, making their lives and futures chess pieces in a game with constantly changing rules.

As of April 23, federal authorities revoked at least 1,700 students and recent graduates’ visas nationwide, according to Inside Higher Ed. The revocations are often unexplained; those that are frequently stem from minor infractions that would not typically result in a revocation under previous administrations.

As a result, international students across the country and at Skyline have stopped coming to campus because they fear it is no longer safe for them. The revocation of a student’s visa and termination of their I-20 certification — an unprecedented move, according to district officials — within our district has only intensified their fears.

Our country thrives when we are exposed to diverse cultures and ideas. As federal authorities try to stifle higher education, attacking academic freedom and freezing funding to make schools capitulate to its will, we must remember how important diverse thought and actions are to our society. Without diversity, we fall victim to hegemony, which harms us all.

Making up a total of 3% of Skyline’s student population, international students are a vital part of our campus climate. They bring unique experiences, perspectives and opinions to class. Without them, we lose the rich learning environment they help foster.

During these uncertain times, they deserve not only our continued support, but also clarification about their future at our schools. To the district’s credit, they said they are monitoring the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) database daily to stay aware of revocations or terminations that impact students, and posters have gone up in nearly every classroom on campus detailing the unalienable rights students have no matter their citizenship status and how to respond to immigration authorities on campus. While these are undoubtedly helpful steps in the right direction, this leaves many questions about their future on campus unresolved. Our international students deserve answers, they deserve transparency, and they need our support. We cannot afford to lose them.