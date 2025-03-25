SMCCCD should have a public transit system between the three colleges

The Skyline View editorial has no byline because it is the voice of TSV’s editorial staff.

San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) needs a public transportation system that goes between Skyline, CSM, and Cañada. It is shocking that there isn’t one to begin with, considering how in demand something like this is. There are countless students that have to commute between campuses for classes daily and plenty of students also rely on public transit to get to and from each campus.

Since there is not a dedicated bus to go between each campus, students have to spend an hour and a half to go from Skyline to CSM and vice versa. The commute to and from Cañada is even worse, as it takes nearly two hours. This doesn’t even factor in that the commute often takes 3 buses and the wait times between each bus. This makes it so if you don’t have access to a car, you cannot take classes from the different colleges and need to stick to one. It creates a barrier for students, and transportation that can reach all of the campuses would help to eliminate that barrier.

A system that goes through all three campuses could also really help to make the district feel more connected, as opposed to the present where it feels like there is no connection between the colleges aside from being in the same district.

The only real roadblock for this would be connecting Skyline to the other campuses, as Skyline is significantly farther away from CSM and Cañada than the other two schools are to each other; it would take a lot more work connecting Skyline to the two other colleges, opposed to connecting CSM and Cañada to each other. Skyline often feels like the campus that gets the leftover crumbs from Cañada and CSM, as seen with Skyline still being the only one of the campuses to still not have a fitness center.

Connecting and focusing on Skyline with a transit system like this can start to remedy this issue. A transit system like this would do wonders for students across the district and it would tear down barriers in regards to taking classes students want or need to take. The demand is there; no time like now for the administration to do something about it.