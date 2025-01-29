Skyline should offer students home economics classes

The Skyline View editorial has no byline because it is the voice of TSV’s editorial staff.

It’s time for Skyline to go back to the basics. While it might seem obvious that college students would have skills in personal finance, cooking, cleaning, nutrition and other areas, many students come to college unprepared for the world that awaits them. To better prepare students for their futures, Skyline should offer a home economics course that focuses on teaching students skills that will allow them to be well-rounded individuals who are ready to transition into a new stage in their lives.

Many Skyline students are preparing for transfer to four-year universities, where many will live alone for the first time. The skills needed to take care of oneself may not come naturally, as living at home usually offers comfort and convenience from doing all home tasks on your own. When these students eventually live on their own, the skills will become necessary to their everyday lives.

For students who have not had the opportunity to learn skills like cooking, cleaning, and nutrition from their home lives, access to a class that can not only prepare them for living alone but also gives them the skills to make healthy and safe choices in their lives will greatly benefit them and make their lives easier.

These classes can serve as a way to form community especially if they come from outside the United States and do not have family while they complete their education at Skyline.

Home economics is rarely taught in high schools these days, leading to a knowledge gap in many high school graduates. Skyline would do their students and the futures a favor by helping them gain these valuable skills.