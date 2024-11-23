The Skyline View’s commitment to journalism

The Skyline View editorial has no byline because it is the voice of TSV’s editorial staff.

The Trump administration has returned to the White House, after leaving four years ago, making Donald Trump the second president in United States history to serve two non-consecutive terms.

With his return, many people are wondering what this means for the media. It is well known the Trump administration does not like mainstream media, believing them to be untruthful and the main source of misinformation.

Story continues below advertisement

A majority of Trump’s followers also agree with his views regarding mainstream media, which is why Trump may have gone on so many podcasts this election cycle.

Distrust of the mainstream media on both sides has been brewing ever since 2016, when Trump was first elected president. He would single out journalists when answering questions and sometimes wouldn’t let certain news organizations ask him questions during press conferences.

It came to a head when he won for the second time, with many journalists announcing the death of mainstream media as we know it. Newspapers, radio, and television news broadcasts are beginning to make their way out the door.

However, TSV is heavily committed to holding up the standards of objective journalism, even if people have begun to disregard the mainstream media.

Skyline journalists believe in the power of the press to hold those in charge accountable, and to keep those in the dark informed.

It is very easy for anyone to sway left or right when talking about certain topics, however TSV knows in order to understand something and give the best coverage, you have to see both sides of the equation.

There needs to be a rebuilt trust between the news media and its audiences. Many people believe the podcasts they’re listening to are 100% news, but it’s more commentary delivered by the host than anything. And because of this, audiences can easily mix political commentary for news.

Our job as journalists is to provide our readers with as much factual information and context as possible when covering news events, leaving them to be the ones to make a decision on what they believe is happening.

Our determination to bring the best news coverage as possible will not stop, so long as we’re in commission. And you can be sure to count on TSV for accurate, unbiased future news stories.