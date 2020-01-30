Dr Janet Jackson talks about Struggle, Stereotypes and Skyline College

Some of the questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. This article has been updated.

The last two years have been a roller coaster ride for the district with former Chancellor Ron Galatolo suddenly resigning, Followed by Dr. Regina Stanback Stroud announcing retirement and with many more things. Despite, all that Dr. Janet Jackson filled in the spot for the interim president in fall 2019. This position came in with a lot of expectations and pressure but for Dr. Jackson, this wasn’t new. An African American girl who was born in Louisiana, who moved to California with five of her other siblings after her parents split. She was only five years old then. She believed she always had a strong work ethic around her, it was her mom who despite being a college dropout, encouraged them to go to college. She always knew that she was going to go to school that was always her and her family’s way out of poverty. She went University of Texas, Austin. All of her siblings have studied to same levels either bachelors or masters.

Dr. Jackson what is your greatest accomplishments so far?

Making my mom proud. My Mom passed away in 2018, and one of the last things she said to me, was “I am so proud of you and what you’ve done in your life” That feeling will always be there but I know she’s here with me, I speak to her almost every morning. Yeah so I would say one of my greatest accomplishments was making my mom proud.

You spoke about challenges, what has been your biggest challenge in life so far?

Believe it or not I wanted to achieve beyond the status quo, first being a woman and secondly, being an African American woman. This absolutely was not the other way. Being an African American and a woman, I’ve had more challenges just because I’m a woman and then the second strike is an African American woman. Then this third strike is being a smart and intelligent African American women because women are supposed to be attractive and quiet, know your place. You know what your places are. A secretary or, you know, clerical, or if you are middle manager that’s as far as you’re going to go you’re never going to be the top executive you’re never going to be the CEO, and I challenged all of those because it’s like, that’s not who I am. I know I’m smart, I’m as smart as you are. I could do your job, I could do it better. I’ve always had that belief in self. And if I had to pass on anything to anyone, it would be, believe in yourself. Have that intrinsic sense of wealth, or sense of who you are. Rather than, allowing other people to define who you are.

Speaking of struggles, you just said you had to face obstacles because of being a woman of color. Reports suggest student successes by ethnicity, the African-American students score the lowest success rates and the highest withdrawal rates. How do you look at this and what do you think you can do about it?

I think probably our college, Skyline in particular, has addressed this better than any other. I’ve been doing this over 30 years. Any college that I’ve been in. Four different community college districts. This is the fourth Community College District and I think that the research shows that students of color of any color, students that are marginalized, always they will leave, and they, as I say vote with their feet. When they don’t feel like they belong. When there’s no services that provides a path, a guided pathway for them to know what step to take because they’ve never had anyone, they’re usually the first in their family. I grew up in a poor family but I grew up with my mom always pushing me toward education. When I was 14 I got a job working in the library because I love to read. So when you read, guess what you find out about all these other things outside of your world. So, but not all of our students do that, you know, and in, in part of the African American culture, there’s this distrust of education. When I went to college and I first got accepted. One of my relatives and older woman she said,We’re proud that you’re going to college, but people that go to college lose their common sense. Don’t lose your common sense. And I’m like, because to her. When you go to college you start talking about all these theoretical things and it’s like, Where’s your common sense you see a snake on the ground and it’s crawling towards you. Don’t sit there and describe the snake and what species is it from and it is it poisonous or not pointed as you see it coming towards you, your common sense is get out of the damn way. And I, oh thank you granny but that is kind of that ethos of discouraging students or discouraging young people.

The governor has just approved a six digit budget for California community colleges. What do we as an institute and students expect from it?

So the funds we get from the government only contribute towards tuition fees, nothing else. Transport, Textbook assistance, counseling and other wrap around fees are what we have Skyline college promise scholars program for. One of the reasons that I decided that I would come and come off retirement to this transition year is to make sure that the things that we’re doing to address those concerns we continue doing, I didn’t want it to stop. “Oh, Dr. Regina Stanback Stroud is gone. We’re not going to continue with our comprehensive redesign, oh we’re not going to continue with our equity Institute. Oh, we’re not going to start our promise scholars”. There’s so many things that were started at this college. That have nurtured and have expanded to the other colleges within this district and also other colleges within the state. One of the things we have not given the full implementation is the ASTEP program. Our Promise Scholars Program, we’re only in about the third year of that program. Yeah, so really we haven’t even finished a full cycle this next year will be the first full three year cycle. And numbers are promising much better than if you take the traditional numbers that we had before and how many students came in, how many students dropped out that’s the, what we call the retention. Yes, you know so retention has gone up. Persistence has gone on that they persist beyond one year.

Student Housing, Dr Jackson we need that. What are we doing about it?

Oh my god I don’t know, that one is. Okay, so the district has a proposal that has gone before the board, no action has been taken on it was information only I think they had a study session about affordable housing for students, not for faculty and staff because we’re already building one over here there’s one already at, you know, CSM they’re talking about maybe one at Canada College but right now the focus is on students. And so they’re going to talk about it again. We really are the point of the spear. When it comes to innovation in the district we are always the first ones to do things we’re the first ones to do promise scholars. Now the district gets credit for it but it really started at school definitely.

Talking about the international community, you have a lot of international students and with the Chancellor’s new bill, online schools are emerging faster than ever. How do you think this affects campus life and the fact that there are visa restrictions for International students for online classes.

So one of the things, again this district is better than other districts that I’ve been really working with. For International students we have two pilot programs right now. One we started here and now it’s gone over to the other two colleges. It is looking at students taking courses before they come to the United States, so that’s why it’s pilot, and you have to get a certain permission from Department of Education to get this certificate that allows us to do that, we have that for our district, very few districts have that. So, that is going to address those students who want to take classes and we before they get here, so the build up, and they won’t pay out. They won’t pay international fees. That’s the key! The second thing is someone who is an international student who doesn’t have family here they want housing and food for them. We are looking at with our cafeterias, and voucher program because that’ll tie into the food and security program that we’re currently doing. Instead of having, like right now because it’s a pilot this first year, first semester we’re doing it, students actually get a voucher and they go in and they scan it and all of that. So it’s a paper form. What we’re looking at for the fall of this next year is having a one card. So when you take your student ID card you’ll be able to access all of these things.

What about adding new courses you see the STEM majors need more courses. History classes are dropping even though the enrollment has been the same as it was the previous spring it hasn’t decreased but the classes have been cut down.

Yes, I know, one of the things that we’ve talked about is increasing the number of online courses, but we also need to make sure that the faculty that are teaching those at school are available in school too. So, this is the first year we’ve had full time had full time permanent deans, and we’re getting ready to hire eight to nine new faculty members. So, there should be some increase in classes because we’re hiring more. We’re finding the gaps and filling them in the system and institution. We just got a full time researcher, who’s looking at the data. She came on in April of this last year. So we’re, grinding, I know it’s slow, but at least we have the people in place. We had an interim president and we’re getting ready to get a permanent president.



President, perhaps I think you’re aware of something that happened in a town hall meeting regarding the presidency. What do you think about bullying at workplace.

Oh, goodness, I have heard so much. And it is sad. It’s sad that I have to look at bringing in someone external, which I’m getting ready to I’ve already found someone and we’re in the negotiation phase right now. Okay, who is going to come in and to help us structure, a transition training program for the new president, because I can’t do it in four months. It is not something that you can have one forum and everybody come together. Yeah, they come and they say how pissed off they are and you know they don’t like this and everybody goes and they say oh I feel good now that I got it off my chest Yeah, nothing happens. Research shows, unless you take that training and change the structures, the processes and the procedures. Yeah, it’s a temporary little fix, and it’s still there. I don’t want temporary fixes. The new president will get a plan that will establish processes, procedures and policy to address that

So, you’re saying what happened was unacceptable?

Unacceptable. It’s been dealt with, because it’s a personnel issue so I can’t go into the details but it’s been dealt with on that side. But the thing is, it’s like people say sticks and stones won’t break, definitely never. Words hurt me. Yeah, they do, words hurt you. Words hurt you so how do we as an institution say that is not who we are. I don’t care if the President does it. I don’t care if the governor does it or, you know, whoever that is not acceptable to us as the institution.

So, we’ve heard the previous president Dr. Regina Stanback Stroud hired people like her friends and favoritism existed. We’ve also heard that it’s still happening what do you have to stay about this?

I will say, I can’t speak to what happened because I don’t know. I know we have some great people here but I can tell you, since I’ve been here, at least with the positions that I approve. I don’t approve all of them. When did I approve the deans, the directors and the senior administrator and the Vice President. So, if you were applying for a position in LPs, and it’s a secretarial position, I don’t get involved in that. So, I can’t say if that happens, or not. I, I have heard that too. I’ve heard people talk about nepotism I’ve heard people say, I’m not going to apply for that job because so and so is the interim and I know they’re going to get the job, which is why they made a concerted effort not to put someone in this position, that works here. Yeah, they want it people to know it is open.

You’re saying that this is not happening anymore. What’s done is done and whoever said this to me is wrong?

Yes, I would say that. Unless they can give me an example. You know, if you and they can tell me. I’m not going to be here so I’m not going to, you know, rain, hail and brimstone on their head, or beat him up or anything that I have seen people who had been doing the job. And then they apply for the job. They’ve been doing it all along, so they obviously are going to get it.

Any advice for students?

There is a saying: Keep your eye on the prize, Life happens—sometimes you take a detour, sometimes you stall, sometimes you have to take a break but always persist, hence the poem I referred to earlier about persistence.

A project or accomplishment that is very important to you and why?

I think words have power, and that “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” is not true—words do hurt, so I have asked that classified staff, be referred to as classified professionals because they ARE! In addition, many of our students see our classified professional staff even before they take a class of meet an administrator. Classified professionals can make a difference on a students’ journey just as significant as anyone else, by saying classified professional it is recognition of their role in a students’ journey

How do you plan to empower students at the campus?

I’ve always believed in the adage “Lead by Example”, and there are several tenants I live by, one of them is embodied in a poem called Persistence by Calvin Coolidge, 30th President of the US.