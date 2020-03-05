Gianna Sozzi, Photos and Graphics Editor|March 5, 2020
Illustration by Gianna Sozzi | Photos and Graphics Editor
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
CAPTCHA Code *
Artistic license
Focal Point
A Guide to the 2020 California Democratic primary
Breaking news
Making Study Abroad Happen Without Your Parents’ Support
Local artists visit Skyline College for Black History Month
Campus News
College Cancels Legal Clinic
News
Teachers Don’t Want Shooter Lockdown Drills
Dr Jannett Jackson talks about Struggle, Stereotypes and Skyline College
Kobe sudden death leaves many stunned
Opinions
Burying the Art With the Artist: The Unethical Practices of Record Companies
Online Exclusive
Global Warming is Becoming Less Invisible
Welcome back for Spring 2020
The Skyline View
The student news site of Skyline College.
© 2020 The Skyline View • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in