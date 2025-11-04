Don’t hang up yet, ‘Black Phone 2’ has something to say

Following the eerie success of The Black Phone (2021), many fans questioned whether a sequel could even work. The first film wrapped its story so cleanly, being a close-to-perfect one-and-done horror hit, but director Scott Derrickson decided to challenge that. Although this film felt unnecessary, it was still a very entertaining and suspenseful watch.

The sequel picks up 4 years after the first film with Finney and his sister Gwen, still recovering from the trauma of their childhood abductions. While Finney, now 17, wants to move past everything, Gwen, who is now 15, begins to get visions of a Christian camp and whispers of The Grabber’s return.

The Grabber, who was killed at the end of the first film, somehow returns with a supernatural tie to Gwen and her visions. The story shifts from the realism of the first film to a more supernatural, slasher-inspired tone, creating a fresh but risky movie direction.

It stretches the story’s logic and creates slight confusion, but it did give Derrickson leeway to experiment visually and emotionally. And he did not disappoint, because the mise-en-scène is one of the biggest takeaways from the film, which isn’t a surprise since the budget for this film was $12 million more than the budget for the first film.

The visions that Gwen gets throughout the film have a disorienting, “found footage” eeriness to them that fit the movie and elevate it. The cinematography, lighting, and the creative use of Super 8 camera footage give the film an admirable vintage edge, and are one of the film’s strongest visual decisions.

What stands out in Black Phone 2 is its suspense. The pacing is deliberate, and each buildup had the audience tense with anticipation. The atmosphere felt chilling and was amplified by the isolation from the snowstorm. Which perfectly reflects the emotions of fear and loneliness the characters must’ve felt.

Madeleine McGraw, who plays Gwen and was 16 years old during film production, delivers the standout performance. Her ability to carry emotional and combative scenes alone and bring a mix of fear, determination, and anger for her age was remarkable to watch.

Another pleasant surprise is the addition of Ernesto’s character, who is introduced as Robin’s younger brother from the first film. It was nice to see some Mexican-American representation in a horror film like this and the casting was great. Miguel Mora, who played Robin in the first film, re-joined the cast as Ernesto, and due to Mora’s maturing since the last film, the transformation felt natural and fitting. It’s a subtle but clever detail that adds depth and continuity to the film.

The film’s sound design also deserves some love. The low hum of wind against the cabin walls, the muffling echoes in the chapel, and the sharp, startling ring of the black phone all helped in heightening the tension in theaters. Even the moments of blissful silence felt charged, keeping audiences on edge without having to rely on just jump scares.

Where Black Phone 2 falters is in its story. The supernatural plotline, bringing back the Grabber as a ghostly figure, seems unnecessary and confusing. While visually striking, this plot dilutes the realism that made the first film so worthwhile.

They could have taken another approach and created an entirely new killer, someone connected to Gwen’s visions, or had another child receiving calls on another black phone. The film’s direction is impressive, but the script still leaves things unanswered. For example, we could have had a clearer explanation as to why Gwen has visions or even why The Grabber is tied to her visions.

Another drawback is the lack of genuine danger. Once it becomes clear that the main characters are safe, some of that tension evaporates. The movie remains entertaining, but towards the end, it feels like there isn’t much on the line, diminishing the bit of realism the film had left. Still, the technical craft and emotional performances make up for those shortcomings.

Despite its flaws, Black Phone 2 is an enjoyable and well-executed sequel that fans can still appreciate. It confidently surpasses the original in its visual execution and atmosphere, even if its story feels stretched out.

Leaving the theater, the question of why this film needed to exist lingered. And somehow, the answer doesn’t really matter as much as the experience of watching it. Black Phone 2 might not have been necessary, but it proves that sometimes a confusing storyline can be ignored if everything else makes it worth answering the call.