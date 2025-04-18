A bloody love letter to Oakland: ‘Freaky Tales’ review

“Freaky Tales” is some of the most fun I’ve had watching a movie in recent years. It is a love letter to the rap and punk scene and the basketball culture of Oakland. Though it is set in 1987, it is a very nostalgic film that does a great job of balancing its past references with relatable storylines for a current-day audience.

The film consists of four chapters with intertwining storylines. Each storyline tells a different aspect of Oakland’s culture, primarily in music and basketball.

Visually, the film is well made. The changes in its aspect ratio for the different chapters of the story help set a tone and engage the viewer in what they are about to watch. The coloring is beautiful and gives a pop to the film. I think also using cartoon graphics for certain parts helped when telling a younger person’s story, as compared to the others.

The movie is violent, but it approaches violence in a more comedic and cartoonish way, rather than a hostile way. Though there is substantial violence in the film, as a viewer, it felt right in the context of the story and was played as more lighthearted than anything.

The soundtrack is also incredibly strong and nostalgic. As a person who loves Oakland rap, especially Too Short, and Rock, the soundtrack makes the viewing experience even more enjoyable.

Every actor is doing a great job in selling their roles. There are no lacking performances, and everyone pulls their weight in telling this well-paced, intertwining story.

I think this movie is so satisfying because it mirrors a certain sentiment that still exists today. The rise in ultra-conservatism that is shown through the villain characters in this film and subsequently destroyed by the people of Oakland mirrors the sentiments of America today. The film engages with the diversity of the people of Oakland, who are the heroes of this story.

We hear so much negativity that surrounds Oakland today, and I feel that this movie serves as a love letter to the town. The vast amount of culture that has been born out of Oakland is represented in this movie, and as a Bay Area native who loves the East Bay, it was incredibly entertaining to watch.

I would highly recommend watching this film if you love music, especially the music of the ’80s, and just want to watch a satisfying movie that does justice to a beloved city like Oakland.