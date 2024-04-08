BSU Block Party

While a little windy, the sunshine kept it from getting too cold. The tables inside the cafeteria were arranged differently than normal and some tables were even outside. These tables had wonderful displays on them and a crowd was starting to grow. It’s the Block Party.

The Black Student Union threw their annual Block Party on Feb. 28. Taking place in the quad and inside Building 6, the Block Party featured a wide variety of vendors from all over the Bay Area.

The purpose for the festivities was to “display everything that’s in the Black culture and bring people together,” said Ja’Lani Foster, president of the Black Student Union.

Foster, who was elected last semester, planned the Block Party with help from fellow club members and advisors along with fundraising help from the Associated Students of Skyline College (ASSC). Their efforts created a diverse array of vendors who sold a wide range of foods and merchandise.

Iries Bites sold “bite-size food and desserts,” said Jacely Gorospe, a seller from this vendor.

The stand, located inside Building 6 near World Cup Coffee and Tea sold treats including chocolate covered strawberries and assortments of candies.

“We love coming here,” said Mark Agustin of Haramochi Donuts, who runs the business alongside his wife, Lady Agustin.

Their stand, located near the entrance to Building 6 from the Quad, sold a variety of colorful treats such as mochi donuts. According to the Agustin’s, mochi donuts are made by mixing “rice glutinous flour” and donut dough before molding and frying it. This gives the dessert a unique texture flavor.

“A lot more chew than your usual donut,” Agustin said.

The Augustin’s were excited to return to the event for a second year after attending last year’s Block Party. They seemed especially happy about Skyline’s welcoming environment.

“Yes it’s great, everyone is so welcoming, everyone is so nice,” Agustin said.

Not every vendor was only selling food. Many sold clothes. These were located outside on the quad where two men and a dog sat under a tent playing music for everyone to enjoy.

Opposite of the music was a table selling shirts, hats and more. The vendor, Patrice Jones, was more than happy to talk. She was more than enthusiastic to talk about her products considering some of them have African origins.

“A lot of the stuff I have I got from Africa, particularly Ghana,” Jones said.

These products are made and sold by Jones under the name Accessories by Patrice. They are made with colors and imagery based off of Black and African culture. Jones is happy to be back at Skyline after participating in a school fashion show earlier this year.

“When I did the fashion show, they liked it, so they asked me to do the Block Party,” Jones said.

Jones’ stand along with the presence of many other vendors created a diverse array of people and cultures for the students of Skyline to interact with. The large crowd that formed in the quad seems to be a sign that BSU President Foster succeeded in her plan to “bring people together.”