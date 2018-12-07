The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Filed under Uncategorized

Skyline falls to Sierra at CCSF Tournament

Sam Esser|December 7, 2018

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Skyline Trojans lost to Sierra College on Saturday, Dec. 1, in a 72-64 defeat at the City College of San Francisco Tournament. Skyline came into Saturday’s game with a 3-3 record, looking to make improvements to their win column. However, Sierra College did not make it easy for them.

Early in the game, the Trojans ran much of their offense through their big man, sophomore Daniel Zorb, who had a strong presence in the post during the entire game. Sierra continued to make threes throughout the game, stopping any momentum built up by the Trojans with a bucket.

During one of those runs, Noah Haynesworth threw down a vicious dunk to cut the deficit to four points.

In the last five minutes of the first half, Skyline was never down more than seven points and found themselves in the bonus. The Trojans went three for eight from the charity stripe in the last minutes of the half and failed to capitalize on the free points handed to them. The end of the first half saw the Trojans only down by five points with a score of 34-39.

Coming out of halftime, Sierra College went on a nine to zero run, making two threes and an and-one, to put them up 14 points over the Trojans. Skyline responded with a pair of threes from their own from freshman guard, Jerry Tang and sophomore wing, Moises Sandoval.

The Trojans were within striking distance all game, but Sierra College’s full court press stifled the back court. Some costly turnovers and ill-advised shots kept them out of reach.

A few late baskets came from sophomore wing, Isaac Loera, that cut the deficit to six points with a few minutes left in the game. A couple more buckets from Sierra College and the final horn would sound off with Skyline headed to the losers bracket.

The Trojans, led by Coach Justin Piergrossi, are outright in their efforts to recruit local players each year. 190 out of 214 players, that played under Piergrossi, came from the Bay Area. The sense of community Piergrossi brings in by recruiting local players helps the fans to feel more like a unit since they have seen the same kids playing for years.

“We have six sophomores this year and a lot of freshmen who are hungry and excited to be playing here,” Piergrossi said. “That passion usually carries over to a substantial improvement over their career.”

After the game, the Trojans were sitting on a 3-4 record, though there is still a full regular season to be played. Antonio Hughes, a former Skyline player, currently playing in his senior season at St. Francis University on a full scholarship, talked about his time at Skyline.

“Coach P really pushed us to be our best,” Hughes said. “We may not have had the most talented team, but we learned, throughout the season, how to play as a unit. Team basketball is a staple of the Skyline program.”

The Trojans have been seeing a great turnout at their games, nearly filling up the stands. Students and faculty alike, have been seen rooting for their school each game.

“I love watching Skyline games,” Riley Dador, a Skyline student said. “It helps to feel a little more connected to the school.”

Whether it be at home or away, you will see Trojans fans rooting on their team until the final buzzer goes off. The Trojans finished the weekend 0-2 in the tournament, losing to Diablo Valley College, by two points in a nail biter. Skyline now has a 3-5 record.

But don’t fret, there’s still a lot of Skyline basketball left to be played.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Uncategorized

Studying abroad and its possibilities

A new language. A new country. A new experience. People get all of those things, and more, when they study abroad.Some people do not like the idea of ...

FINANCE FOR YOUR FUTURE

Millennials need to save more money for their futures even if they are still living at home with their parents because life will catch up and everyone...

Positivity in the Face of Political Trauma

The first step is acceptance. The world we live in is going to change and evolve whether we have control over it or not. There is only so much we can ...

The return of the college student

Life can get in the way of our goals, especially in terms of college. Many people face difficulties in their return, while others share nothing but po...

The right classes in the right way

The Best of the Best : Good Qualities of Classes As the fall season quickly approaches its end, the spring season brings about new life, new encounter...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Skyline falls to Sierra at CCSF Tournament