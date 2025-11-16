New car club becomes official at Skyline

Skyline Underground, created by Max McCambridge, is a new car club started this semester at Skyline College that is actively recruiting members who wish to join.

McCambridge started the club to bring students together within the Skyline community. He saw an opportunity with cars because they’re common and want to learn how to work on them but don’t have the resources to do so.

The club’s official induction day was held in Lot L at Skyline on Oct. 28. They also held a Trunk or Treat event in the quad on Oct. 31. There, members of the club decorated their trunks for Halloween to draw people to their booth, in hopes of convincing them to sign up.

The club was able to become official within the first couple weeks of school, after McCambridge convinced English Associate professor Jarrod Feiner to become the advisor for the club.

McCambridge said the club does not focus on any car type specifically, and is open to anyone with or without a car who is looking to learn how to work on them or find new friends to talk cars with.

“All of us are just sort of involved with each other in automotives and the want to learn how to do things more independently, and we’re building a community together,” McCambridge said.

Sammy Sanchez saw the club promoting itself during a club rush event, and wanted to join to meet with other car enthusiasts.

“I think it’s just a really cool place to meet new friends and take a look at cars and go to events,” Sanchez said.

Hiro Kano wanted to join the club because he liked the idea of being able to learn how to work on cars, such as changing oil and other basic maintenance tasks. He said it could provide him with essential skills and it also could help him save money. Instead of going to an auto shop for small jobs he could take care of himself.

For those interested, the club meets every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in room 301 of Building 4. They have already collaborated with Cañada’s car club and are looking to work with other colleges that have car clubs in the future.