The books don’t bite; the library is here to help

The Skyline College Library is more than just a quiet study space. Whether students come in to hang out with friends, attend events or do research, the library and its staff offer a wide range of resources. Located on the second floor of Building 5, the library serves as a center of support for the Skyline community.

The library provides the tools for arts and crafts, technology for printing and writing, as well as online databases for students doing research. From therapy dogs during exam week to writing workshops, there is always something for students to take part in.

Chelssee De Barra, Interim Director of the Learning Commons said the library hosts a lot of community events.

“I think we aren’t necessarily a traditional library,” said De Barra. “We have a lot of community building events that happen here.”

Adjunct librarian Jennifer Vega said she sees the library as a safe environment for students to not only study, but seek out the support of librarians. Vega hopes to make students feel comfortable enough to ask librarians for help.

“Helping people find information that is, seemingly, a needle in a haystack is part of what makes being a librarian enjoyable,” Vega said. “It’s like a treasure hunt sometimes.”

Vega said that students are always welcome to come into the library, and that librarians are there to assist students with whatever questions they may have.

“I like to offer a welcoming spirit to a safe environment,” Vega said. “They’re not intruding in some secret society or something like that. I like to make sure people know that.”

Library support specialist Saul Milan said the variety of resources available at the library support students. The library is not just another academic building, but also a space where students feel comfortable to study and relax on campus.

“It seems like a lot of our students like to be in this space and I really enjoy that too,” Milan said.

The library adapts to the needs of the diverse student body. From study rooms students can reserve in advance, to a reading of banned books, the library adapts with the changing world.

“It is enjoyable just watching the way the place keeps on evolving,” Milan said. “It does not stay stagnant.”

De Barra has a similar opinion, as she said students should utilize librarians as a resource and not be afraid of visiting the library.

“We hope to kind of take away that mystery of the big, quiet, scary, daunting academic library and really make it a place of community and belonging,” De Barra said.

Students also recommended the library for its use as both a learning and social environment.

Skyline student Kaitlyn Campos said interacting with the staff in the library has allowed them to find personal growth outside the library and would recommend it to other students.

“I definitely think I would recommend that as a way of growing your own interpersonal skills,” Campos said. “But also just feeling like you’re not alone on campus.”

For more information about the Library, go to the second floor in Building 5, or visit the Skyline College Library website.