Essentials to the Health

For people who want a more natural method to feel better or even sustain a healthier lifestyle without the heavy medication, essential oils can be beneficial to health.

Essential oils used to be found more in spiritual stores alongside incense, candles and other related products. Now, a growing number of people are prefer natural remedies to give them a comfortable living. Common essential oils people have heard of that can benefit certain health issues are: lavender oil, tea tree oil, peppermint, eucalyptus and cinnamon.

People tend to have at least two of these five basic oils in their medicine cabinets. The two that are commonly used are tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil where they can hone in on skin and breathing issues among others things.

Tea tree oil has been a long used remedy to deter bed bugs and lice especially by parents and many households. According to organicfacts.net tea tree oil has antibacterial properties where it can cure bacterial or fungal infections.

It is also known to repel lice,bed bugs, fleas or flies due to it being deadly to bacteria and viruses. Another great thing about tea tree oil is that it is known as an antiseptic which can clean most open wounds such as mosquito bites, cuts and boils. Tea tree oil is often used in sugar scrubs in order to get it within the pores of the skin when it is being exfoliated which is why bed bugs and lice are deterred.

Lastly, it can help with asthma even though it is not a popular choice compared to eucalyptus oil. Tea tree can used in a shower by putting a few drops into the water and the person inhales that can lead to the tea tree oil healing any wet coughs or infection with the lungs. When traveling this can be a cheap necessity to have. Yes, it can be expensive for a six and a half ounce bottle, however a little can go a long way.

For eucalyptus oil, it is especially known for aiding respiratory health. As stated on organicfacts.net, “cold, cough, running nose, sore throat, asthma, nasal congestion, bronchitis, and sinusitis. Eucalyptus oil is antibacterial, anti-fungal, antimicrobial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and decongestant in nature, which makes it a good ingredient in many medicines that treat respiratory problems.”

Eucalyptus, similar to tea tree oil it helps aid in skin care and speeds up the healing process. Unlike tea tree, it does have a more pleasant smell, if anyone wanted to burn it in the house or apply it to an oil burner.

Lavender is one the popular essential oils to use for housekeeping and health benefits. Lavender is cheap and in the Bay Area it grows wild. Anyone can pick lavender and leave it in a bowl, inside their room to make it smell sweeter. With this flower, it does not need to be used as an oil to receive it’s qulaities.

A popular way to use lavender to alleviate headaches and sleep troubles is to make it as a pouch and slip it under a pillow. When a person inhales the scent, it soothes them eventually getting them to sleep.

There are many essential oils to choose from but people should do their research on where they get the oils from, how much to take internally and how to use it. It is highly recommended that people should talk to their doctors first before pursuing any alternative treatments. Essential oils have various uses and can make life easier with use.