Millennials are killing everything

Millennials are murderers. Over the course of the year, several outlets have accused millennials of “killing” institutions and industries, such as housing. In May of 2017, 35-year old Australian developer Tim Gurner called out his generation on “wasteful” spending.

Gurner states on an episode of 60 Minutes that, “When I was trying to buy my first home I wasn’t buying smashed avocados for 19 bucks and four coffees at four dollars each.”

This was critically received by millennials, which resulted in giving him the “meme treatment” over social media. His input had people asking, is avocado toast the reason why millennials can’t afford to buy houses?

It’s true that avocados have become more expensive very quickly, but regardless of this “avocado toast is the reason why this generation can’t buy houses” debate you fall on, Gurner did not take into account other finances, especially the weight of immense student loan debt and inflexible jobs. According to Zillow, leading real estate marketplace, the median price of homes in the United States is $200,400 and they also predict that they will rise 3.2% within the next year.

There is an evident trend among social media about millennials and their priorities, but in reality, the millennial generation have different tastes than the past generations. There is a shift of values among this generation that contribute to the “Millennials are killing. . . “ headlines, the recent trend across social media.

Millennials are being blamed for cultural changes and alteration and the killing of several industries by baby boomers and generation xers.

Here are other things millennials are killing: