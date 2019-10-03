Rambo’s Still Got it!

The 1980s and 90s was a great time for action movies, and since then current action movies have tried recapturing the spark that was once there, but with varying results. With a good number of these movies not hitting the mark, I started to ask “are those style of movies dead?”

As I ask myself that walking into Rambo Last Blood, I was pretty apprehensive about seeing the film. But after seeing the movie and getting a short anatomy lesson on the human body through some intense violence, I think the action movies of old still has a few miles on it.

The movie stars our favorite PTSD suffering Vietnam vet John Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone. In this rendition, we follow an older and calmer Rambo as he takes care of a young woman that’s planning to head to college named Gabrielle, played by Yvette Monreal. As Grabrielle plans to head to college, she has questions regarding her father but as Gabrielle follows leads on finding her father, against Rambo’s blessing, she falls into some trouble. This gives Rambo the chance to do his thing, and for us to have a rather entertaining movie.

The first act, and parts of the second, of the movie was actually really deep and was a bit of a slow burn, which means it was rather slow. But it all helps the vibe and gives a really good emotional payoff for the end of the movie. And it also helps Stallone and Monreal have good chemistry. Actually, I would say Stallone and Monreal have the best chemistry and are the best actors in the movie. Stallone is expected to be great, but Monreal did a good job as well, though she fell flat in a few scenes.

But that doesn’t mean this movie isn’t a testosterone filled kill fest. When it gets to the action it doesn’t forget that it’s a Rambo movie. The first interaction Rambo does on a guy wasn’t an action filled fight but was uncomfortably violent, which I enjoyed. But the last act where it’s basic home alone but with Rambo just stabbing, shooting and throwing stuff, it’s pretty entraining. But about the end fight, no spoilers but if you want a nail biting suspenseful fight, you won’t find it here. It’s such a one sided “fight” that calling it a fight is being generous to the other side.

But at the end of the day, I came in expecting a blood bath and got a deeper movie than I expected and still got my daily dose of none stop violence. If you don’t like these types of movies, over the top, unrealistic violent movies, then maybe skip this one. But if you dig mindless actions of old, then yes, I highly recommend this movie.