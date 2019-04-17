The World of Little Things

In a world of chaos, looking at the little things in life can evoke a sense of stillness and gratitude. The power of gratefulness can drive individuals towards their passions and happiness. We all want to do big things with our lives but it’s important to acknowledge the small steps it takes to get there.

In times when you feel flustered and helpless, take some moments to take deep breaths and live in the moment. Taking the time out of your day to do this opens the world and its possibilities.

By doing something as simple as breathing, you become aware of your surroundings and are also taking steps towards living in the present. Yes, I know we all have tons of stuff to finish like deadlines, work, homework, ect. but it’s important to realize that there is a way to break things down into separate parts.

While it is important to complete these tasks that seem tedious, find what makes you happy… and do it; If it doesn’t harm anyone else of course. Find the time in your day to take some time and practice what makes you happy. By doing so, it becomes clear that there are many areas of overlap when it comes to hobbies and work.

Take what you enjoy doing and find a way to incorporate it into the work you do.

Appreciating the little things in life does not necessarily mean that you should spend your time looking at bugs but rather find what makes you happy. For me, taking photos of butterflies, nature, and the world brings me joy.

No matter how I’m feeling, I can always turn to art and photography to make me feel better. This may not work for you, and that’s okay. We are all individuals with different interests and aspirations.

Even though projects may seem difficult at times, with small steps and moments they will eventually add up to the creation of a fully-realized product. This extends past work we pursue as individuals and can be applied to our lives as a whole. Kathy Gottberg, writer of “Grateful for the Little Things” states that “ … when you think about it, isn’t life more or less a series of millions of little moments and things that add up to a quality of life?” She couldn’t say it any better. Life is a composition of small parts that pertain to a greater whole.

It’s also good to take breaks when you need them. Don’t overwork yourself because your happiness and mental health matters the most. If you’re tired, sleep deprived, and sad all the time it can be difficult to complete even the simplest tasks. However, if you decide to do things that make you happy, the small things, then each small step is a little lighter. And that will lead you to greatness.

So go out there and sing, dance, take pictures, breathe, exercise, pet dogs, make art, eat good food, spend some time with a good friend; do whatever you need to make yourself happy. As humans we all have an unimaginable amount of potential and if we grasp that while running towards our dreams they will finally become reality.