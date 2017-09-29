The student news site of Skyline College.

Hello , my name is Maria . I'm on my third semester here at Skyline College and entering my first on The Skyline View staff. I am aiming for a journalism degree and then transferring to San Francisco state .  Definitely a Potter head and game of thrones fanatic. Reading is the best time killer in this planet .

Maria Isabel Del Castillo Schmidhuber, TSV Staff Writer

Sep 29, 2017
The science behind studying (Story)
Sep 29, 2017
Why you should be a feminist (Story)
Sep 15, 2017
Women’s Mentorship and Leadership Academy strives for female empowerment (Story)
Sep 01, 2017
Game of Thrones on route to final crusade (Story)
Aug 16, 2017
“Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale (Story)
