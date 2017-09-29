Hello , my name is Maria . I'm on my third semester here at Skyline College and entering my first on The Skyline View staff. I am aiming for a journalism degree and then transferring to San Francisco state . Definitely a Potter head and game of thrones fanatic. Reading is the best time killer in this planet .
Maria Isabel Del Castillo Schmidhuber, TSV Staff Writer
|Sep 29, 2017
