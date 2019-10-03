Layna Salinas is her fifth year at Skyline College in the 2019-2020 academic year. She is the Social Media Editor at The Skyline View.
She was a Mathematics major for two years before changing her major to Psychology in 2017. She plans on transferring out of Skyline to a four-year university at the end of the Spring 2020 semester as a Psychology major.
Layna Salinas, Social Media Editor
|Oct 03, 2019
|
The Opening of the New Environmental Science Building (Story)
|Aug 19, 2019
|
Skyline Students’ Favorite Boba Places (Media)