Hanz Mathew Pacheco was born in Bicol, Philippines in 1999. In 2014, Hanz moved to the United States to start a new life and graduated from Capuchino High School in 2017. Hanz has plenty of experience in sketching and Animation. When he isn’t glued to the computer screen, he spends most of his time with his lovely girlfriend. Hanz also likes to play basketball and Billiards in his spare time. He loves eating chicken with rice and banana as a dessert. You can reach him at [email protected]
Hanz Mathews Pacheco, Multimedia Editor
|Oct 03, 2019
|
|Sep 12, 2019
|
