The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Hanz Mathew Pacheco
Hanz Mathew Pacheco was born in Bicol, Philippines in 1999. In 2014, Hanz moved to the United States to start a new life and graduated from Capuchino High School in 2017. Hanz has plenty of experience in sketching and Animation. When he isn’t glued to the computer screen, he spends most of his time with his lovely girlfriend. Hanz also likes to play basketball and Billiards in his spare time. He loves eating chicken with rice and banana as a dessert. You can reach him at [email protected] 

Hanz Mathews Pacheco, Multimedia Editor

Oct 03, 2019
Spider-Man is Swinging Back in Action (Story)
Sep 12, 2019
Is Spider-Man Ever Coming Back to MCU? (Story)
Activate Search
The student news site of Skyline College.
Staff