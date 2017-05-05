The Skyline View

The student news site of Skyline College.

  I am a career changer switching from business to journalism. I have experience in business, the nonprofit sector, and government (French). I love connecting people to cultures and sharing the joys of travel. I believe that visual journalism is powerful and I want to inspire others to venture out into the world to discover adventures that await them. Be fearless. After Skyline, I want to work as a new media journalist in the travel and tourism area with a focus on the natural environment.

Carol High, TSV Multimedia Reporter

May 05, 2017
Skyline College fighting social injustice through sustainability (Story)
Mar 23, 2017
The Learning Center has extended its hours of operation to give students a place to study at night (Story)
