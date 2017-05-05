The Skyline View

I am a career changer switching from business to journalism. I have experience in business, the nonprofit sector, and government (French). I love connecting people to cultures and sharing the joys of travel. I believe that visual journalism is powerful and I want to inspire others to venture out into the world to discover adventures that await them. Be fearless. After Skyline, I want to work as a new media journalist in the travel and tourism area with a focus on the natural environment.
Carol High, TSV Multimedia Reporter
|May 05, 2017
Skyline College fighting social injustice through sustainability (Story)
|Mar 23, 2017
The Learning Center has extended its hours of operation to give students a place to study at night (Story)