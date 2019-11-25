Calixto Reyes is a 3rd semester student here at Skyline College. He is an Advertising major and loves music, fashion and writing. This is his first semester with The Skyline View as the Opinions Editor. He loves to spend time outdoors just as much as he likes to spend it indoors, he enjoys laughing at memes, listening to music and trying to complete his small collection of poetry which he hopes to publish one day. He is inspired by art and nature and is always excited to learn about something new.