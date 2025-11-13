Trojans fall short to the Coast-South Conference Champions College of San Mateo

Skyline women’s volleyball lost against this season’s Coast-South Conference Champion, the College of San Mateo Bulldogs (CSM) in a quick game of three sets on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Skyline head coach Nilo Mauricio said it was a rough game for the Trojans .

“This is not how CSM looked the first time we played them,” Mauricio said. “We know they’re good but this was different.”

The Trojans headed into this game with a record of 4-16 while the Bulldogs record was 21-5.

The game started with Trojan hitter Annie Nussbaum who had a powerful kill earning the team its first point of the game. That momentum was quickly disrupted by Bulldog hitter Juliana Mufarreh racking in points from her strong serve.

Trojan defensive specialist Marianne Lopez talked about the service receive errors that occurred throughout the game.

“Something we have always needed to work on is to serve receive,” Lopez said.

The Trojans service receive errors allowed the Bulldogs to tally up the points in the first half of the set. Then subbed in Addison Turner and Synia Hunt, two crucial players for the Bulldogs. No ball got past them without some push back as they really disrupted the momentum of the Trojans, getting the score up to 12-4.

Trojan hitter Charm Forrester contributed great court knowledge, which threw off the Bulldogs with the placement of where Forrester would hit the ball.

Throughout the entire set Trojan hitter Nevaeh Davidson stayed consistent with hits as she contributed to a few of the points. Despite the Trojans efforts, the match ended with a powerful kill from the Bulldogs to finish the set victory 25-9.

The second set started with Bulldog hitter Ekinadese Okhomina setting the momentum with a powerful kill.

When asked about how the team adapts to such corner hitters, Forrester talked about the importance of teamwork when contesting those hits.

“We have to figure out who is willing to take those deep shots,” Forrester said.

Similar to the first set Bulldog hitter Mufarreh continued to take in points from her service. Mufarreh’s serves caused the Trojans to shank the balls, putting the score at 11-2.

“Our serve receive was really bad. We couldn’t pass and that resulted in what we saw,” Mauricio said.

When Turner and Hunt were in the game together during the second set they contested every ball the Trojans gave them. Cleaning up the net is what really pushed the Bulldogs far in this game.

While the score was not in their favor, the Trojans still fought as Krystalyn Isleta and Forrester blocked Turner’s strong hit, which kept the Trojans in the game. The rallies caused excitement and passion from players but once Bulldog libero Kathleen Suayan got up to serve the set was coming to its end. The final score for the second set was 25-6.

To start the third set morale was low for the Trojans and the Bulldogs took the opportunity to gain momentum as they found gaps the Trojans were struggling to fill and monopolized on it to bring in points.

“Usually when we are against a tough team we stiffen out, like we start to get a little bit scared, we need to work on just relaxing and passing,” Lopez said.

After a timeout, Trojans were able to get back on their feet and began to play with the Bulldogs,but then libero Suayan came in hot with two back to back aces throwing the Trojans off again. This caused the Trojans to miss their serves, and shank the balls but Trojan hitter Lorabelle Zheng gained back the energy with a great dig. Following the dig, Trojan hitter Nussbaum had a strong pike to fuel that energy.

The Bulldogs shut down the Trojans momentum as hitter Kendall Lee had two back to back free ball kills to finish the game the third set with a 25-8 Bulldogs victory.