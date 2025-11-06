The unexpected rivals: Trojans defeat the Rams 3-1

Skyline women’s volleyball won an intense battle against its rival, City College of San Francisco and was able to blossom into an aggressive, back-and-forth game on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Heading into this game with a record of 3-14, the Trojans still came with energy to put this rivalry to rest.

“Everyone expects a rivalry between us and [College of San Mateo] CSM, but it’s actually, unexpectedly City College [of San Francisco],” Skyline hitter Nevaeh Davidson said.

The game started when Skyline setter Angelina Yeakley had a powerful spike kill down the center that sent a strong message to the Rams. The Trojans thrived off the slower pace from the Rams, allowing the team to increase its lead to 12-6 in the first set.

Struggling with closing the gap, the Rams started to get unorganized and allow errors from poor communication. The Trojans capitalized on this, until the Rams started to use tipping to their advantage. As the Trojans were unable to fill in the holes and get tip receives, the Rams shortened the score gap. Fortunately for the Trojans, hitter Annie Nussbaum was able to execute an incredible hit on the line, winning back the momentum and taking them to the set victory. Final score of set one being 25-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The second set is where the energy changed from harmonious sportsmanship to the bouts of an intense rivalry. The teams started off the game trading points, until Skyline hitters Isabel Bernardo and Annie Nussbaum set the momentum with two back-to-back free ball kills.

Yeakley also contributed to the team’s energy with incredible net knowledge. She knew where to tip the ball in the opponents’ court allowing for the Trojans to receive many easy points. Yeakley’s intentional ball placement is what fueled the competition during this set.

As the Rams argued with the referee over whether it was in or out, the Trojans noticed this as a chance to monopolize on the energy shift. After ruling out that the point went to the Trojans, bickering across from the Rams began, which was reciprocated by the Trojans, but quickly shut down by head coach Nilo Mauricio.

“We have talked about staying within the game plan and keeping our focus within the team because that is all that matters,” said Mauricio.

Fired up from this rivalry, both teams were thrown off their game as they were coming down from an intense moment. Struggling to hit due to a solid blocking from the Rams, the Trojans fell short. Final score of set two being 22-25.

The third set had a slow start from the Trojans which resulted in a 4-0 lead from the Rams.

Finally siding out and getting the ball back, the Trojans were able to close the score gap. During this set, the Trojans capitalized on the service errors and hitting errors of the Rams. Although the Trojans got the ball back, they continued to trade points with the Rams.

Mauricio called for a timeout to reassess, with a score of 13-15. This was a great assist for the Trojans, as they were able to even out the score with the Rams.

It wasn’t until the score was 19-19 where the Trojans started to show the pressure and exhaustion of the game. The Trojans were able to get out of this rut and pull through for a victory with the final score of set three being 25-20.

“A positive for this game was how they were able to get out this slump themselves and ultimately finish off the set strong,” Mauricio said.

The energy was radiating from the Trojans’ bench coming into the fourth set. Skyline defensive specialist Marianne Lopez provided the offense with two powerful aces, maintaining great energy even when the Rams came back with great coverage on the net.

Nussbaum pushed the score gap to 9-3 with a perfectly placed line kill. Not stopping there, Bernardo was a beast on the net this set, knocking down free balls one after another. These players and their energy contributed greatly to the huge score gap that was created, the score being 17-8.

This stirred up emotions for the Rams, resulting in some team bickering, which was a huge turning point in the game as the Rams. The Trojans pulled through and were able to execute a solid final set with a final score of 24-12.