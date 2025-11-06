Baraja’s goal secures the win for Skyline men’s soccer over Chabot

Skyline Men’s soccer freshman Eric Barajas helped secure a 1-0 win in the team’s last home game of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 4, against Chabot College.

Barajas’ goal was scored in the extra minutes of the first half added by the referees for time that was wasted. He said that after coming back off a recent injury, it felt good to score a goal for the team.

“Honestly it felt great coming back from injury,” Barajas said. “I was out this past week because I got a concussion against Cañada and it felt amazing scoring and being the game winner feeling even better cheering on with teammates in the corner felt amazing.”

Skyline head coach Gabe Saucedo said Barajas was the key to the team’s victory and added that he was especially impressed since Barajas was coming off an injury.

“[Barajas] is a warrior, he works really hard and he’s very tough,” Saucedo said. “[Barajas] came back from the concussion past all the protocols… and it was a massive goal for us, it was a game winner so it’s huge.”

Chabot had multiple chances to score in the first half but failed to capitalize. The team’s best opportunity came when they missed a penalty kick from close range.

Barajas said the win didn’t come easily for the Trojans, acknowledging that Chabot played the better soccer game, but just couldn’t secure the victory.

“I think we played a good game, but Chabot played an even better game,” Barajas said. “We were just a little off today, but we got that goal and just it calmed us down so that was really good.”

Saucedo said he is confident Skyline will make the playoffs this season, but is unsure where they will land in the playoff bracket.

“I think we’re going to make the playoffs,” Saucedo said. “I just don’t know what seed we’re going to get yet because it depends on our last two matches.”

Skyline will play their next game on Friday, Nov. 7 against the Gavilan College Rams, which will be its second to last game before the regular season ends.