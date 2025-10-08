Skyline men’s soccer faces second consecutive defeat in loss to Evergreen Valley College

Emerson Rodas Vega Skyline men’s soccer lost its home game against Evergreen Valley College, 2-1, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

The Skyline College men’s soccer team fell short once again with their second straight loss, this time it was against Evergreen Valley College (EVC) 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

Skyline showed a lot of promise in the first half after a solid goal by freshman midfielder Leo Matsumara in the 26th minute. Matsumara’s goal hit the top left corner with an absolute power shot from his right foot.

However, the second half was one to forget for Skyline as EVC scored two goals. EVC tied the game in the 65th minute and took the lead in the 77th minute.

Skyline sophomore winger Michael Munoz said it’s tough to deal with back-to-back losses.

“The first game on Friday we couldn’t score and this one we got off to a good start, we were 1-0 but they were able to come from behind,” Munoz said.

Munoz also said despite all the downs that have happened in the last two games, the team still will focus on staying united.

“This helps us grow as a team because the only solution we can come up with is being more united and helping one another,” Munoz said.

Skyline sophomore right wing back Guiness Ruiz-Rockett said there were still positives to take away from the last two games as both were very close on the scoreboard.

“These games are close and we are in it every time, all we have to do is put up a couple goals and we can win a game or two,” Ruiz-Rockett said.

Ruiz-Rockett said he still wants to bring his leadership and passionate side no matter what, and always keep a positive mindset.

“I try to keep it positive because you are always going to get your opportunities and you always got to make the most of it and leadership just comes with trying to keep my team up even when we are down,” Ruiz-Rockett said.

Skyline head coach Gabe Saucedo said the team isn’t scoring many goals despite still performing well overall.

“We are playing good soccer, we are moving the ball, we are defending pretty good but allowing a couple soft goals and also not just scoring enough goals,” Saucedo said.

Saucedo also said he feels like the performance against EVC was better than the team’s previous matchup with West Valley College. He said the team’s main focus in practice will be with finishing shots on goals.

Skyline’s matchup this Friday against Monterey Peninsula College will be the team’s next chance to snap their two game losing streak.