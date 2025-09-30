Trojans men’s soccer starts conference play with a victory over the Rams

Skyline College’s men’s soccer team won their first conference game 4-0 against the City College of San Francisco Rams on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. The win gave the Trojans their fourth win in a row.

One of the most notable aspects of the game was that the Rams played with 10 players for most of the game after they suffered an early red card in the first half.

The Trojans offense was on full display with goals from four different players: Aditya Gundimeda, Yandel Hernandez, Sean Rannte, and Ethan Jimenez Flamenco.

Skyline sophomore midfielder Sean Rannte said he was proud of scoring the first goal to help the team get started in conference play.

“It feels good to have got the first goal of the game to kind of set the tempo and get us going to get the rest of the goals,” Rannte said.

Rannte joined the Trojans just this season and he said the team is a very good group this season.

“I think I joined a good group here at Skyline. We’re still building that chemistry but overall I say we are a solid team,” Rannte said

Skyline freshman forward Ethan Jimenez Flamenco who also scored for the Trojans said that he hopes to continue to have faith in himself and his teammates.

“I just want to inspire my teammates, I want to inspire them through Christ and through things that you believe in…that’s what I’m trying to prove to myself and trying to prove to others that with God you could do everything,” Flamenco said.

Flamenco also said he has more to prove but feels confident as well with both himself and his teammates going forward.

“We are a very strong team but we still have a lot of things to work on. We can’t get too confident we have to give it our all,” Flamenco said.

Skyline head coach Gabe Saucedo said he was proud of the team’s performance and talked about his experience with coaching over the years.

“Having a growth mindset with me to progress as a coach, it really benefits the players,” Saucedo said. “I just lean on my experience in these tight matches and pressure situations and I think over the course of 25 years you just learn a lot.”

Saucedo also said he feels very confident with how the chemistry of the team has been going not just on the pitch but off the pitch.

“The chemistry overall both on and off the field has gotten so much better,” Saucedo said. “We learned to really open off the field and talk to each other and get to know each other who we really are and on the field.”

The Trojans will be looking to continue their success in conference play on Tuesday, Sept. 30, on the road against the Foothill College Owls.