Skyline men’s soccer beats Folsom Lake in final game prior to conference play

Skyline College’s men’s soccer team will go into conference play with a three game winning streak after its 2-1 win over Folsom Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

Skyline assistant head coach Mike Sharabi said the team did a great job of coming together as a group and finishing the game strong.

“Today, everything kind of just came together, the maximum effort that we’re looking for, the cohesion on the field, and then the execution in the final third,” Sharabi said.

Skyline sophomore forward Michael Munoz, who entered the match having scored in the previous game against Modesto, opened the scoring with a goal 33 minutes into the first half for the Trojans.

Skyline sophomore goalkeeper Matias Kramer said the team’s defense has played well this season, as they haven’t given up more than two goals a game throughout the entire season.

“I think we showed that we are pretty solid, especially defensively, and we’re not conceding many [goals],” Kramer said.

The Trojans would control the game for most of the second half, with another goal scored by Skyline sophomore midfielder Sean Rannte unassisted. The Trojans maintained their 2-0 lead until the 80th minute, when Folsom Lake scored to make it 2-1 — the final score.

Sharabi said Rannte’s goal was just an excellent show of skill on offense.

“[Rannte] dribbled past two players, got it with his off foot from outside the box into the corners and it was just brilliant ball handling,” Sharabi said.

Sharabi said that this win gave the Trojans a step in the right direction going into their next game.

“A big win like this against a great opponent is going to give us the momentum as we start conference on Friday,” Sharabi said.

The Trojans will start conference play at home against the City College of San Francisco Rams who currently hold the worst record in the Coast-North Conference at 1-3-3.