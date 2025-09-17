Skyline men’s soccer defeats Modesto 5-2

Skyline College’s men’s soccer team secured a home victory against the Modesto Junior College Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The Trojans delivered a strong offensive performance, scoring five goals in total — three of which came in the second half.

Skyline head coach Gabe Saucedo said that ahead of the game he was confident in the team’s scouting report on Modesto, stating that they had gone over their style of play and identified their most dangerous players.

“I felt like our guys were well prepared and we came out strong… we gave up a couple goals, so it was a little bit of a roller coaster today, but I thought our guys maintained their composure,” Saucedo said.

The Trojans showed their strength early, netting two goals and allowing only one goal to be scored by Modesto in the first half.

Skyline sophomore forward Beto Fernandez scored the first goal of the game with a penalty kick 18 minutes into the game. After the first goal by Fernandez, defense stayed strong on both sides with multiple saves from each team’s goalkeeper.

Skyline freshman defender Juan Contreras gave the Trojans another goal with only two minutes left before the end of the first half.

Contreras said the team’s formation and connection with each other allowed for their offensive success over Modesto.

“We were able to move as a team together from side to side,” Contreras said.

The Trojans’ offense didn’t slow down with freshman forward Delfino Martinez scoring a goal two minutes into the second half. However, the game tightened up when the Pirates scored around 59 minutes into the game, cutting their deficit to just one and making the score 3-2.

Martinez said the Trojans’ effort stayed strong and helped the team score the last two goals to secure the victory.

“After [Modesto] was almost catching up with us we continued to keep going and continued to try and score one more,” Martinez said.

While the Trojans eventually scored two more goals and halted the Pirates’ scoring for the remainder of the game, both teams played an aggressive and physical defense that caused multiple yellow cards to be called on both teams.

The Trojans’ next two games will be next week at home as they look to build upon their current two game winning streak.

Saucedo said he believes every game is helping his players build confidence and chemistry within their group.

“I think we are still really young… it’s still really early in the season, and we’re still learning how each other play,” Saucedo said. “I think every game we are taking a step forward.”