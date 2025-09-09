Skyline men’s soccer faces second consecutive 0-0 draw against Fresno

Skyline freshman Ethan Jimenez Flamenco attempts a header against Fresno defenders. Adam Rodriguez

Skyline freshman midfielder Mateo Contreras pushes through Fresno defender. Adam Rodriguez

Skyline freshman midfielder Mateo Contreras prepares to pass the ball to his teammates. Adam Rodriguez Navigate Left Navigate Right





Skyline men’s soccer received their second 0-0 draw in a row Friday, Sept. 5 against Fresno City College at home.

Skyline head coach Gabe Saucedo said that he felt like Skyline played great despite not winning, his team executed attacks well and when it came to defending all that was missing was putting the ball behind the net.

Skyline sophomore defender Josh Pereda said he wants to be the role model for his team so he can help the team improve each game.

“I’m just looking forward to bonding with my teammates talking to each other about what we did good and what he did bad,” Pereda said.

Skyline had opportunities to easily get the win as they were going full force with attack looking to find space but they just got unlucky despite the good performance.

Freshman defender Juan Contreras said he felt very good about the team’s effort as a whole, but wants to focus on improving and making sure they stay together.

“We just need to improve the connection of the team because we’re all good players. It’s just part of the process after a few more games building a stronger connection you’ll see us winning games,” Contreras said.

Contreras gave props to his defensive line as they had solid performance.

”Skyline’s defense was strong and is what kept the game close with the defenders putting themselves out there,” Contreras said.

In the second half, the game turned into a physical battle as both teams committed plenty of fouls against each other. Near the end of the game, several of the referee’s decisions upset Skyline’s players. One key moment was a possible foul inside Fresno’s box that went uncalled, frustrating Skyline’s coaches, fans, and players.

A 50/50 battle in the middle of the field led to the first yellow of the game for Skyline. It appeared that both of the players were grabbing each other but the referee only booked one of Skyline’s players.

Skyline will look to improve prior to conference play as their first conference matchup will be against City College of San Francisco Friday, Sept. 26 at Skyline College.