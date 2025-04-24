Skyline’s athletic program revamps soccer and track field; more projects to come

Skyline’s Athletics program is revamping the soccer field and lower track field, with other projects coming down the pipeline soon, to make sure all student-athletes get to play on the best fields and courts available.

Most notably, the upper soccer field and lower track field have been under construction since April. The upper soccer field, used by student-athletes only, recently had new turf laid out. Soon after, new fencing will be installed around the field. Dino Nomicos, athletic director, said there will also be a press box built where the wooden medic station is across the field from the bleachers.

Nomicos said the reason behind the construction is due to the wear and tear the field has received from play and weather. It was last replaced in 2014, and was due for new turf. Nomicos said the old turf was unsafe for players, and could become slippery when wet.

“They lose grip, it becomes unsafe, you lose fill, becomes slippery,” Nomicos said. “We get a lot of wear and tear on the facilities up here.”

Mike Sharabi, women’s head soccer coach, also mentioned that safety was an issue with the old turf, and described the field as difficult to play on. He said that the new turf came with concussion-prevention padding, to prevent head trauma from falls, and will play like natural grass, which is the main goal of turf.

Sharabi said that the team has already begun practice sessions on the new field, and the results have been great. All in all, the team is looking forward to hosting games on their new field.

“We are extremely excited to play on a brand new field,” Sharabi said. “Really looking forward to the fall season.”

The lower track field was also due for a much-needed replacement; the last time the track was replaced was 30 years ago. In those 30 years, new rubber was just being laid out occasionally on the track to retain maintenance.

Construction crews have been working diligently on the project. They started first by removing all the old track down to the asphalt, then they poured a polyurethane base out. They make sure the base is leveled out, and while it’s still wet, toss pebbles of rubber onto it, which then solidifies into the base as it dries. Striping and marking of the track with paint comes last, once the base is all dried out.

The lower track and field will be done by May 6, as it needs to be ready for the graduation ceremony for the students.

The idea for the project has always been in the works, as the school sets aside money every year for it, but this year was finally the time to start it. Other plans coming down the pipeline include new turf being laid out for the baseball field, which will start August 1, and a new roof for the batting cages. With a whole new soccer field, new track, new baseball field and accessories, the whole project comes out to about 7 million dollars.

Eventually, Nomicos said, Skyline College may even have a recreation center built on campus within five years; a project costing around 130 million dollars. Nomicos said the reason behind building a rec center is because Skyline is the only community college within the district that doesn’t have one.

“All the residents here don’t have one, but CSM has one and Cañada has one. So on an equity stance and equality, we need one,” Nomicos said.

The recreation center would feature a weight room, indoor swimming pool, and gym. The location for the center would be where the portable classrooms are down by the soccer field and parking lot. The school would tear down the portables, and build a recreation center in the new space. Nomicos said the rec center would be open for the surrounding communities and students alike.

The school will apply for funding with San Mateo County; the center being built hinges on the voters’ approval for the bond. If the district gets enough votes, the school could start the project, but as of right now, the soccer field, track, and baseball field are all the confirmed projects.

