Skyline baseball loses 18-8 to Marin in foggy matchup

Skyline baseball lost the second game played against the College of Marin 18-8 Saturday, Feb. 22 at Skyline baseball field, breaking their seven-game winning streak.
Freshman pitcher Steven Dalton pitched a solid 5 innings, giving up only one unearned run in the 1st inning. Skyline held the lead 6-1 until the top of the 6th inning. In the top of the 6th Marin was able to score 6 more runs to make the score 7-6 with Marin in the lead. Shortly before the runs started adding up, a sudden heavy fog blew in from the beach turning a bright spring day into what looked like a horror movie. The overcast was thick enough to cause Skyline some trouble catching fly balls in the outfield, forcing a conversation to be had between the two coaches and the umpires. The game was delayed at 3 p.m. for 25 minutes. At 3:25 p.m. the teams resumed their position and began again.
The College of Marin scored 3 more runs to make the score 10-6 with Marin in the lead. Skyline scored two runs in the bottom of the 6th to make it 10-8 with Marin still in the lead.
In the top of the 8th, College of Marin scored 3 more runs, and in the top of the 9th inning, they scored 5 runs to make the final score 18-8, taking home the win. This was a very different game compared to the one played before where Skyline beat College Of Marin 5-2 in an away game.
Skyline now has nine wins and four losses under their belt. They will play their next game in an away game against Gavilan College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.