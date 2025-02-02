Skyline men’s basketball defeats De Anza 82-71

Skyline men’s basketball extended their winning streak to four games on the road in Friday night’s victory over the De Anza College Mountain Lions.

Sophomore point guard Achilles Woodson scored 20 points — 17 coming in the second half. Sophomore center Nick Corbett delivered his second best offensive performance of the season with a 30 point game.

At halftime, Skyline led the game 37-23.

Sophomore wing Aidan Carleson said the team’s success early on came from their good ball movement on offense.

“The first half we really took care of the ball, and I think that’s why we had our biggest lead. We were really moving the ball well,” Carleson said.

However, De Anza responded in the second half on offense as they closed the gap to a three point lead with seven minutes left in the game.

Woodson said that De Anza did a good job of competing and gave them credit for keeping the game close.

“Shout out to them man… they fought hard, but we kept our composure, and stuck with it,” Woodson said.

Woodson was one of the biggest factors in the Trojans’ win with a stellar offensive performance as he scored on three consecutive possessions to give the Trojans an eight-point lead.

When asked what allowed Woodson to have such an efficient second half, head coach Justin Piergrossi credited Woodson’s confidence.

“Achilles always wants the ball at the end of the game, and that’s really important,” Piergrossi said. “He’s confident in himself… and we are extremely confident in him.”

Carleson said that Woodson’s success mostly comes from his own abilities.

“[Woodson] is just a really good player, to be honest. A lot of those plays were just him creating [plays] for himself,” Carleson said.

Piergrossi said that tonight’s win was an example of how hard it is to win in the Coast-North conference.

“It’s just so hard to win in this league, and it’s the best league in the state, so we have to be at our best every night to win, which is hard to do,” Piergrossi said.

Piergrossi also talked about how much appreciation himself and the whole program has for each other as they finish this season.

“We’re up for the challenge, we love the group that we face challenges with, and are just ready to go back to work Monday after a weekend off,” Piergrossi said.

Skyline looked to build their winning streak to five games this Wednesday, Feb. 5 against College of San Mateo at home.

Story continues below advertisement