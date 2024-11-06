Skyline Volleyball gets revenge in second game against SJCC

The Skyline women’s volleyball team got revenge on San Jose City College (SJCC), beating them 3-2 on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Skyline after losing their first game against them 2-3.

The second game Skyline played against SJCC also resulted in overtime, playing five sets instead of the usual four.

This time, Skyline was ready to come back and win.

Throughout the game, every set score had a difference of three at most. When Skyline would rack a point, so would SJCC. Every player seemed to be on their toes with no let up in sight. Always focusing on setting up the ball properly with a perfect bump, set and spike!

Skyline’s outside hitter, Sasha Grett, said that what sealed the deal was the team’s overall hardwork and dedication to making every serve matter.

Grett also added how she appreciates the help from the team’s libero, Nyssa Carvajal, who specializes in defense, passing, and is the captain of the back row.

“It’s all because of our libero right here,” said Grett. “She always covers for me.”

Carvajal said that it’s great to be able to celebrate this win, as people often underestimate what Skyline is able to accomplish.

“I feel like in Skyline Athletics, you always expect [us] to be the underdogs, so it feels nice to get a victory,” Carvajal said.

And on Wednesday night, the team showcased their incredible skills, playing each serve of the game as if they were one point away from victory.

As the end of the season comes closer, Sasha Grett said, one thing she has learned over her two years playing volleyball for Skyline is to never give up and stay determined with what you want to accomplish.

For their last season game, Skyline Volleyball will be playing against Gavilan College at Skyline on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The team says that they would love for everyone to come and support them, as they hope to end the season off with a bang.