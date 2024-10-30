Skyline men’s soccer loses to De Anza

The Skyline men’s soccer team lost 1-2 against De Anza College Wednesday, Oct. 22 at Skyline soccer field, putting their first conference game loss on the record with an overall record of 10 wins, three losses, and one tie.

Already being halfway into the conference season, both teams were locked in. Skyline was trying to win its sixth game and De Anza was trying to win its fifth.

In the first 20 minutes of the game, De Anza was able to score two goals on Skyline.

The first goal was scored by forward Andre Gonzalez, and the second by middle forward Alessandro Velasquez.

Skyline did their best to comeback, but were unable, due to multiple close but missed shots.

By the end of the first half the score was 0-2 with De Anza in the lead.

During the second half of the game, Skyline had better success blocking shots, holding back De Anza to just two goals for the rest of the game.

But as the clock ran up and the score remained 0-2, things were not looking good for Skyline.

With very little time left, Skyline’s Tiernan Mee was able to score a goal and bring some motivation back into the team, giving a point to Skyline. However, Skyline was unable to seal the deal, losing 1-2 against De Anza.

So far, Skyline has been doing great during the conference season, consistently blowing out the competition four out the last six games played. They hit a bump in the road when they received a draw against Evergreen Valley College Oct. 15, finishing with a score of 2-2.

However, they were able to smooth it out when they won the next game against Monterey Peninsula College on Oct. 18, scoring a staggering 11 goals and blocking all shots attempted for a score of 11-0.