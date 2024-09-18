Skyline women’s soccer team beats Merced 1-0

On Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m., the women’s soccer team took the field against the Merced Blue Devils.

Already looking strong during their warmups, Skyline was ready to attack the ball on the field.

For the first half of the game, both teams needed to figure out how to out maneuver each other. Skyline would have the ball, then Merced would steal it back; both teams had each other in a stalemate.

By this time, the winds became heavy and the fog was thicker. Multiple times during the game, players would shoot for a goal and the wind would take it 10 feet away off course, making it difficult to shoot the ball even when in close range of the goal box.

Story continues below advertisement

Most of the shots attempted by Skyline were corner kicks that needed to be tapped into the goal. Skyline goalie, Thaily Anderberg, made multiple saves during the game.

Even though both teams were giving 100%, they were evenly matched, leaving a score of 0-0 at the end of the first half of the game.

For the second half, Skyline was able to constantly maintain control of the ball. They covered ground quickly and always went for a corner. Fabiana Bolanos scored an unassisted goal against Merced to put a point on the board for Skyline.

Now behind by one, Merced increased their efforts to score a goal, but Skyline was always there to steal the ball back before it got anywhere near the goal box.

At around 5:15 p.m., the game ended with Skyline taking the win 1-0 against Merced. With three wins now under their belt, there is a lot of momentum moving into the next game.

Skyline’s teamwork and communication on the field is what lead them to their victory, and it makes the team that much more fun to watch.

Hopefully, Skyline can keep it for the rest of the season.