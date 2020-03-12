Skylines Baseball Season Apart of State-wide Postponement

Late Thursday night, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) decided to indefinitely postpone all spring sports for the 2020 season. This decision puts a halt on Skyline’s baseball season.

The CCCAA released a statement,

“Due to concerns over COVID-19, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors voted Thursday to immediately postpone practices outside of regularly scheduled classes, and competition for all spring sports, as well as any and all nontraditional sports seasons, indefinitely.”

Skyline’s men’s baseball team is currently 16-4 this season, which has them in second place in the Coast-North standings.

“We regret the effect this has on our outstanding student-athletes and the hard work and dedication they’ve invested in their seasons,” said Jennifer Cardone, CCCAA Interim Executive Director “However, we feel it’s in the best interest of our student-athletes to take this action.”